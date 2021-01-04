The winning culture that’s been built inside the halls of Spotswood didn’t come as a coincidence.
Chad Edwards, a former standout player for the Trailblazers in the early 1990s who is entering his 16th season as the boys basketball coach at the school, is known for his passion in games and ability to bring out the best in players.
But as host Spotswood prepares to open its 2020-21 season tonight against rival Turner Ashby, just weeks after finally getting the approval even to have a season, the veteran coach said there are other things to focus on.
“The No 1 [message being preached to the players this season] is to have fun and No. 2 is to not take it for granted,” Edwards said. “I try to remind them every single day that the opponent we really want to beat this year is COVID. That’s what is at the top of every scouting report. It sounds strange, but that’s what is allowing us to play this season.”
Of course, the Trailblazers — along with Broadway, East Rockingham and Turner Ashby — are doing their part in limiting the spread of the virus this season by opting to wear masks during games. In fact, the four schools from Rockingham County will not play any opponent this season if they decide not to wear a mask during competition.
That’s caused some major differences to how the schedule will work this season, too. Harrisonburg has said it will “most likely” not field any winter sports teams while Rockbridge County has canceled its winter season entirely. Waynesboro, meanwhile, announced last week that it will not play any of the Rockingham County schools.
As a result, while East Rockingham managed to still fill most of its schedule with teams from the Bull Run that are willing to play in masks, Broadway, Turner Ashby, and Spotswood face the very real possibility of playing a rotating schedule against each other that could pit the county foes against each other up to three or four times this year.
“I’m competitive and I want to win every game, but parts of the recipe that it takes to win are hard to do this year,” Edwards said. “It’s just a little different. We are all adjusting. I think the kids are resilient and they’ve helped teach me to be a little more resilient. Just seeing their excitement has brought me joy as a coach and as an educator.”
Most of the joy came last month when Rockingham County Public Schools announced that teams could return to full-contact practices for the first time as long as they wore masks during competition. After being limited to simple shooting drills and other basics for months, returning to some sense of normalcy was a major step for the players.
“Everybody on the team was excited and we were all grateful that we finally heard if we were going to play or not,” said junior guard Carmelo Pacheco, who returns as the Trailblazers top player after an all-state performance a year ago.
The truth is that Spotswood has quite a bit to replace around Pacheco — a 6-foot-4 guard that is attracting interest from various Division I programs — with seven of its top eight scorers from a year ago no longer on the roster.
“On the court, we’re relatively inexperienced but we have some returners who played against some really good players last year in practice,” Edwards said. “I don’t know where we are, to be honest, but I love the culture and love the bond of the team. We’ve had six live practices and we’re ahead of where I thought we’d be. There’s an excitement to play.”
While COVID-19 has provided less-than-ideal scenarios for every coach at the high school level as they tried to process the most unique offseason of their careers, the pandemic also brought new opportunities for the players to bond.
“COVID, in a strange way, really helped galvanize the bond of this team,” Edwards said. “Our basketball activity is one of the few things kids could do to get out of the house. Spending time together, spending time with basketball, lifting weights and doing all of that stuff was something the kids looked forward to and was something they enjoyed. The bond of this team and their buy-in to our culture really stands out. In terms of culture and buy-in, while we’re inexperienced on the court, this team may exude that better than some of our previous teams that we’ve had here.”
There are four seniors — Dameyon Simmons, Matthew Lawrence, Jowan Whitaker Ortiz and Jaden Shifflett — that played limited roles for the Trailblazers a year ago, but will be called upon much more often this upcoming season.
“We’ve definitely been really competitive and just working really hard trying to get ready for the season,” Shifflett said. “We’re all confident and we have a competitive spirit, so that helps us. We’re just encouraging each other to be better.”
While players like Shifflett are trying to emerge into a more consistent role on the court for Spotswood, it’s Pacheco that is now serving as the focal point for the Trailblazers after the graduation of standout forward Rob Smith.
“I’m very confident because I feel like I’ve gotten way better, way stronger from previous years,” Pacheco said. “I feel like I’ve grown as a leader, matured in a lot of ways and a lot of the coaches have helped me do that. I think I’m ready.”
Edwards said when COVID-19 first hit, he spoke with Pacheco about not worrying about the limitations that were being placed on the Trailblazers and, instead, focusing on how he could improve as a player in other ways.
The result for Pacheco was more time in the weight room, which is something he admitted wasn’t at the top of his priorities in the early portion of his career. Since last season, he’s now gained 40 pounds and grew two inches.
“He really bought into that this offseason and the proof is in the pudding,” Edwards said. “He’s noticeably stronger. He’s worked hard on training his body, preparing his body. … He’s been a leader for us in all of those areas. He’s encouraging guys to get into the weight room, go hard on the track. That’s going to make a major difference.”
Over the years, Spotswood has had its fair share of talented players that have gone onto play at the next level.
And while each of them had different skill sets that Edward could utilize in different ways, Pacheco — partially due to how much the Trailblazers lost and also in part because of his own elite talent level — is being asked to do quite a bit.
“We’re asking him to do a lot,” Edwards said. “It might be fair to say we’re asking him to do more on the whole game than anyone we’ve had here. He’s embraced it and I’m appreciative of that. He’s very coachable and that’s the reason I’m so excited. He has improved in every area of the game…. I think he’s going to have a really good season for us.”
With Pacheco leading the way, the Trailblazers feel like they once again can be in the hunt to be one of the state’s top teams this season despite all of the odd circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.
But despite the results on the court, Spotswood will remain humble and grateful for the opportunity to play this year.
Because according to Edwards, that’s what’s brought them the most joy in a year as unique as the current one.
“I feel like the excitement level is going to be really high,” Pacheco said. “A lot of us have been waiting to play for a long time. I think we’ll just go out there, give it our all and have fun.”
