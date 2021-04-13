FORT DEFIANCE — Sue Leonard said she's seen her team play better this season, but that didn't prevent the veteran coach from letting out a smile.
Third-seeded Fort Defiance put up an impressive all-around effort in a 25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17 victory over sixth-seeded Spotswood in the Region 3C volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday evening at Don Landes Gymnasium.
With the victory, the Indians advance to the regional semifinals on Thursday at second-seeded and unbeaten Rockbridge County — a four-set winner over sixth-seeded Wilson Memorial on Tuesday in another regional quarterfinal.
“I’m excited to play them for two reasons," Leonard said. "First, the third time is a charm. Second, we’re a different team than we were then. We’ve gotten a whole lot better than we were at the beginning, We just need to be consistent.”
For the most part, Fort was consistent on Tuesday as it dominated both the first and second sets to jump out a 2-0 lead in the match and take all momentum.
But Spotswood, with just one senior on its roster, refused to have its season end quietly as it fought back to steal the third set and force the Indians to wake up.
“It definitely was important," Fort libero Jordan Schulz said. "We knew who we’d be playing after Spotswood and we had to get that energy and momentum and stay up. We need to build each other up more and pick each other up more. Once we start doing that and talking more and having that energy, we’re all set.”
The fourth set was never in doubt as the Indians never trailed throughout and clinched the match victory and, in turn, ended the Trailblazers' season.
“I love this team," said veteran Spotswood coach Jim Roth, who got emotional when talking about his lone senior in Kayci Carrier. "I’m never worried about next year, always focused on the team I’m with. I just love this team. I’m proud of their effort, proud of their progress from the beginning of the season to now.”
Avery Chandler had 27 digs for the Trailblazers (9-7) in the loss while Gabby Atwell led the team with 10 kills and Madelyn Williams finished with 26 assists.
For the Indians (11-2), Lani Goggin had 10 kills, nine digs, five blocks and four aces while Kiersten Garber had seven kills and four aces and MaKayla Kershner scooped up 16 digs along with a trio of aces. Schulz also finished with 10 digs.
Also chipping in for Fort was Ellie Cook with 20 digs, 13 kills and three aces of her own while Caroline Simonetti had five kills and Maddie Reeser had four.
“It has been [a strength]," Leonard said of the team's impressive defensive perfomance on Tuesday. "We serve the ball pretty well and we play good defense. If we can just terminate at the nets, things are golden for us.”
Now, the Indians will look to keep things golden against an unbeaten Wildcats team that they suffered back-to-back losses to to open up the 2021 spring season.
“We’re ready for it and excited for it, too," Schulz said of a rematch with Rockbridge County. "We’re not scared. We’re ready to go out against them and play our hardest. We have nothing to lose at this point and we’re going to work hard. We’ve all meshed together and we know each other really well.”
Since those two setbacks at the hands of the Wildcats to open up the year, Fort Defiance has reeled off 11 straight wins and won the Shenandoah District.
That's why, ahead of a rematch, Leonard and the Indians are smiling.
“The challenge for them is they are so good defensively and then they have some hitters, too," Leonard said of Rockbridge County. "They don’t make a lot of mistakes. If you’re not consistent on your side, they’ve got you. They’re going to play every single ball out. If we can get our offense going, we can hold our own against them. I’m excited to play them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.