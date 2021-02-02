FORT DEFIANCE — Tyreek Veney scored 24 points as Fort Defiance held on for a big 65-53 win over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District boys basketball action inside Don Landes Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Ryan Cook — a James Madison baseball signee — had 20 points for the Indians (8-3) while Henry Gutshall added six and Kaden Johnson, Josh Jones and Scotty Wright finished with four apiece.
For the Cougars (3-7), Chase Schages had 15 points while Blake Stinespring had 14 and Jo'-el Howard added 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.