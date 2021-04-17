Several dead birds sent from Rockingham County officials to the University of Georgia in Athens appeared to have died from trauma, but further study is ongoing, according to an initial report from a school pathologist.
Earlier this month, Virginia biologists collected the birds after more than a dozen were found dead on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
Chaz Haywood, clerk of the Rockingham County Circuit Court, said 14 dead birds have been found around the courthouse.
“It’s pretty horrific when you look out out the window and see a bird fall from the sky,” Haywood said at the time.
He said they have found American woodcocks, doves, a red-headed woodpecker and two yellow-breasted species.
The University of Georgia said histology is pending, which could reveal if the birds were poisoned or had any disease.
Anyone who has had a similar experience of finding dead birds is asked to contact the Virginia Department of of Wildlife Resources.
