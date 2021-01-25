Several loved ones of inmates at the Rockingham County Jail said more needs to be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the facility before there’s a major outbreak.
On Wednesday, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said eight inmates of the 351 at the downtown Harrisonburg tested positive for the virus. Prior to the announcement, only two inmates had tested positive since the pandemic started.
Harrisonburg resident Heather Herring Hensley, whose husband is in the jail for an alleged probation violation, said the administration isn't taking the situation seriously enough.
“They're not just numbers, they’re humans,” Hensley said Monday. “They might be inmates to some, but they’re fathers, husbands, brothers to others. We’re asking for the release of petty offenders, not people that pose a risk. Not everybody in there is trash.”
She also the jail isn’t being transparent. Hensley said more people are sick than eight.
“They are being dishonest,” she said. “Every pod is sick.”
Mount Solon resident Anna Cubbage, who said her fiance is in jail on low-level marijuana charges, echoed Hensley’s thoughts.
“He’s been in jail for a year,” she said. “The whole time, since the pandemic started, I’ve been reporting Middle River and Rockingham to the state because they were not abiding by the executive order. They weren’t sanitizing. They weren’t offering inmates [personal protective equipment] and staff weren’t wearing it.”
She said she’s complained to several agencies, but hasn’t received any answers.
“It's a classic example of passing the buck,” she said. “I'm frustrated. I can’t adequately describe how upset I am.”
Hutcheson said the loved ones stories aren’t accurate.
He said the jail staff has followed the state guidelines and the orders of the facility’s doctors and nurses.
Not everyone is sick, he said, adding that as of Monday there are no more than a dozen suspected cases. Of those that tested positive, several have been released from the jail.
Right now, he said, he is working to make sure the virus doesn’t spread throughout the jail, like it has in others.
“We’re going to do the best we can,” he said.
As for PPE, he said previous executive orders didn’t make it a requirement for staff or inmates to wear masks.
He said a Dec. 11 state order required it and changes were made.
However, Hutcheson said, masks were always encouraged and were made available to all inmates at their request.
“I can’t make an inmate wear them,” he said. “We make them available. We’ve been diligent as we can.”
Both the family member and Hutcheson said they are trying to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
As of Thursday, 559 inmates had tested positive since Nov. 25. The facility had 794 inmates in custody as of Thursday.
Several jailers also tested positive for the virus.
