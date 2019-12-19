It’s safe to say East Rockingham sophomore Tyler Nickel’s 45-point performance in a 68-61 win over rival Spotswood last week was the talk of the entire Shenandoah Valley.
But while Nickel’s performance was impressive, there are other statistics that stand out.
With two weeks of high school basketball down, let’s look at some noteworthy numbers:
45 — Tyler Nickel’s point total in a 68-61 win over rival Spotswood. It was a career-high for the East Rockingham sophomore and set the program’s single-game scoring record.
24.3 — How many points per game Luray’s Emily Weakley is averaging. Weakley is quickly emerging as one of the top players in the area for the unbeaten Bulldogs.
16.5 — The assist-per-game average for the Spotswood boys this season.
9 — The amount of Turner Ashby boys players averaging at least 2.5 points per game.
8 — How many 3s East Rockingham forward Tyler Nickel hit in the first half against the Trailblazers. The VHSL record for most 3s in a game is 14. Nickel finished with eight.
6 — The number of Broadway boys players who have scored in double digits this year.
5.3 — East Rockingham point guard Tyce McNair’s steals-per-game average.
3 — How many Valley District girls basketball players are averaging a double-double this season — Spotswood’s Stephanie Ouderkirk, Turner Ashby’s Leah Kiracofe and Rockbridge County’s Graceon Armstrong.
