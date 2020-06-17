Lists of black-owned restaurants have been circulating the internet throughout June following the surge of conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some people are demonstrating their political stance in marches, others with vocal advocacy while breaking bread with family. Dining at black-owned restaurants is another means of showing solidarity and supporting the black community.
PrePOPsterous Gourmet Popcorn & Sodas in Harrisonburg is owned by Tisha McCoy-Ntamoah. Sales have been steady throughout the pandemic and steadily increasing over the past few weeks, and she said the recent support is both humbling and encouraging.
“The community in general since COVID has started has been intentionally focused on supporting small businesses, and I think in light of the George Floyd situation, there has been an added layer of intentional focus on businesses owned by black and brown persons,” McCoy-Ntamoah said. “Sometimes as a black business owner, there has been times when I wasn’t sure if it would help or harm my business to disclose I was a black and brown person.”
Various virtual efforts are working to catalog black-owned businesses across the nation. EatOkra is an app dedicated to finding such places, but it is not well established in the Shenandoah Valley. Virginia’s tourism website has a blog post about black-owned dining options.
So far, the most successful list has been made on social media was started by a black Staunton-based woman, who preferred not to be named. She created the Facebook group “Black and Brown Owned Businesses-Shenandoah Valley” to compile information on such companies in the region.
“Black and brown wealth is lacking in this country. Financial stability is hard to achieve when you have to work twice as hard to receive just half the pay,” she said. “I look around the county all the time and see these massive pieces of land owned by families for generations, and I wonder what would be different if our black and brown ancestors had that type of head start and if they were given the same opportunities to do so. I want black and brown people to have the same financial footing as others.”
Several non-black restaurateurs in Harrisonburg have also stepped up to the plate to offer a hand however they can, including Mikey Reisenberg of Mashita.
On the Facebook page, Reisenberg wrote, “I am here in support of the group and movement. I am the owner of Mashita in Harrisonburg and happy to help and support other business owners in our area with whatever resources I have.”
Heritage Bakery & Cafe is also showing solidarity by donating all sales from its pastry case to the NAACP during June.
McCoy-Ntamoah said this past month has been “a very raw and emotional place to be,” but the community has demonstrated immeasurable resilience and support.
“The black community is looking inward and trying to figure out how it can be self-sufficient in some ways because some of the systems that are built in society are not necessarily built to best support us,” she said. “That’s a really hard thing to say because as a human, I want to believe the systems are built to support people who look like me, but then you have instances like George Floyd, and every time one of those situations happens, it makes you question all over again. Am I valued? Where can I go where I am most valued?”
Merge Coffee Co. is both a black- and woman-owned business. Co-owner Charles Matthews said the cafe has always been about nurturing feelings of welcoming and community.
“Yes, we are African American and woman-owned. It’s not something that we consciously draw attention to, but it is who we are and we hope our diversity can help bridge as many gaps as possible in our community,” Matthews said.
Here are a few restaurant, food and beverage businesses in the region operated by black business owners:
Hope Eritrean & Ethiopian Restaurant, 1751 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
Bridgewater Coffee Co., 610 N. Main St. in Bridgewater.
Darryl Haley’s Bed and Breakfast, 50 Cottage Drive in Luray.
PrePOPsterous Gourmet Popcorn, sold at Brothers Craft Brewing, Mt. Crawford Creamery and Bridgewater Coffee Co.
Magnolia’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, 14 E. Water St. in Harrisonburg.
Sweet Joy’s Cakes & Desserts, 300 Garbers Church Road in Harrisonburg.
Kamau’s Kitchen food truck, 1710 Country Club Road in Harrisonburg.
Merge Coffee Co., at 821A Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg and 425 N. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
Cosmic Smoke-N-BBQ food truck, often located at 411 N. Main St. in Bridgewater.
“I believe we will emerge stronger. It may be a hard and challenging process, but there seems an opportunity to emerge stronger and more fortified and hopefully have more understanding and advocacy and acknowledgment that the black experience has been different than the white experience in America,” McCoy-Ntamoah said.
