Heaps of cranberry sauce, turkey and green bean casserole lined the dining table inside Skyline Middle School’s cafeteria, but rather than a celebration between loved ones, this Thanksgiving feast was being shared between people who never met.
Fast forward to a few hours after all the middle schoolers clambered into the building for the last day before fall break. Residents from Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community have disembarked from a bus to meet student that they have shared stories and memories with, but never had a face to the name on paper.
Children in sixth to eighth grade from Eastern and Western hemispheres of the globe learning English through the Bridging English program began pen paling with VMRC residents in September to practice their reading and writing skills.
Carolyn Nowlin is a VMRC resident who began writing to students from refugee and immigrant families last year. This year, her buddy is Stella Balebanga, who moved from Tanzania two years ago. Nowlin said she loves participating in the learning program so she can better understand the world and community around her.
“I feel enriched knowing people from other countries,” Nowlin said. “One of the great benefits of Harrisonburg is its diversity.”
When families immigrate to the area, their children go to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ Welcome Center at Keister Elementary School and are given an assessment on their English language proficiency skills. Ranking from 1.0-6.0, children who score under a 1.5 are entered into the Newcomer English Program. From there, Emily Morris teaches them the fundamental skills in speaking and understanding English until they are ready to graduate into the Bridging English class taught by Terri Miller.
Bridging English classes began nearly 10 years ago, but Miller joined the program six years ago and last spring began developing the pen pal program into the intergenerational and intercultural exchange it is today.
“I try to do as many authentic writing experiences as possible and writing to a pen pal is pretty authentic. It doesn’t get much more authentic than this,” Miller said.
Miller always hand-delivers the letters written by her students to VMRC and collects them when residents have finished their replies. Each student in the program must write five letters over the semester to practice their comprehensive abilities.
Sixth-grader Osmany Reyes migrated from El Salvador a few years ago and said he often practices English at home, but writing to his pen pal, Brenda Walker, has helped him better understand the language.
Walker is a first-time pen pal and agreed to write with Reyes because she said positive influences on younger generations have a rippling influence on everyone in the area.
“You get a chance to interact with a child from another country who’s going to make an impact. Everybody sort of benefits from it because we’re learning from one culture to another,” Walker said. “It’s just great to pour into the generations that come after us. We’re made from the generations after us.”
In previous exchanges, students have traveled to VMRC to meet the residents, but this semester the residents came to the school to share a traditional holiday meal and share what things they were thankful for.
English learning programs are available at both Thomas Harrison and Skyline middle schools as well as Smithland Elementary School in the Harrisonburg Public School system. Newcomer students spend all day at school with their language teacher except for two electives, so it is a sheltered, immersive program.
“These kids are my life everyday,” Morris said. “It looks a little bit different for each student. Some of the languages can affect acquisition.”
Bridging English is a half-day program where students take science and math courses outside of the language-learning environment to dabble in the transition before moving onto integrated excel classes, which is the next step after they advance past Bridging English.
Depending on where there is global turbulence or how the world market is rotating, Morris and Miller said they can have very different class cultures each year. This year, the class enrollments are predominantly from Latin America and central Africa, but previous classes have included Swahili, Arabic and Farsi speakers. Data from the school system reports 38% of students in Harrisonburg Public Schools speak English at home as their primary language.
Amanda Horne is the ESL specialist for the middle schools and the coordinator for the Newcomer program for third- to eighth-graders. Horne said the programs are vital for developing a strong foundation in the language before moving into excel and regular courses, which can be facilitated with intermediate assistance through English as a second language (ESL) aids.
“Students are placed in the Newcomer program really in order to learn the basic English skills to be able to participate in a mainstream classroom. So once they’ve learned those basic skills — when they’re ready to be in a mainstream classroom but they still typically need reading and writing support — that’s what the Bridging program provides,” Horne said.
Miller said most students take between six to 12 months to complete each language program before becoming proficient in English. Students are tested every nine weeks with benchmark tests to determine their improvement level.
Laura Feichtinger-McGrath is the Harrisonburg City schools’ director of EL services and Title III. She said that culturally integrated programs benefit the community at large, and she expects the bilingual community will continue to grow in future years.
“This type of event is beautiful. … Everyone who experience these events grows,” Feichtinger-McGrath said. “We’re working hard to create a linguistic program to grow in other languages. … Fast forward a decade and probably 80% will either be bilingual or emerging bilingual.”
