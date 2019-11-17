MOUNT CRAWFORD — What began as a cooperative for Harrisonburg-area farmers in the early 1920s has since become the largest Danone facility in the world, and this year the company is celebrating its centennial and 20th anniversary operating in Mount Crawford.
To commemorate the evolution of Danone North America, an open house was hosted Saturday with free product tastings and a tour inside the plant. Family entertainment such as caricatures and oversized lawn games were also available.
In 1989, the co-op rebranded under the name of Shenandoah’s Pride. MorningStar foods purchased the business in 2000, and MorningStar was incorporated into Dean Foods two years later. From there, the plant was transitioned into a division called WhiteWave Foods, and that division became independent. Danone purchased WhiteWave in 2017 and combined it with the yogurt business to create Danone North America.
Danone North America’s plant in Mount Crawford produces beverages under various brand names such as Horizon Organic, Silk, International Delight, SToK and So Delicious.
Toby Duveneck, plant director at the manufacturing site, said the facility has exponentially grown over the time he has worked for Danone North America.
“I started about 10 years ago, and at that time we had just over 300 employees. So over the course of those 10 years, I've seen that site doubled in size,” Duveneck said. “It's happened over multiple expansions. Nearly every year that I've been here we've had a $10 million-plus expansion, new line addition, warehouse expansion, major construction-type project.”
Danone North America is a public benefit corporation and became a B Corporation in 2018, which means its business model factors in social and environmental impacts and offers transparency and accountability to the public.
Julia Cottrill, director of community affairs, said the business often works to live by its mission of "bringing health through food to as many people as possible,” and it has partnered with various local groups to support sustainable initiatives and raise money for local charities.
“We support a project with James Madison University to develop community ‘forest gardens’ and increase access to local fresh food,” Cottrill said. "The plant employees also support local organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salvation Army and Blessing in a Backpack, and this year we were the No. 1 fundraising team in Rockingham County for the American Cancer Society.”
Mikaela Schmitt-Harsh, a JMU biology professor and member of Harrisonburg’s Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, has partnered with area businesses in hopes of establishing forest gardens, also known as food forests, to provide community-accessible gardens of annual and perennial plants in a polyculture design.
Schmitt-Harsh proposed the plan to Madison Trust in 2016 for a grant, and Danone North America reached out to fund the idea. Schmitt-Harsh requested $6,000, and the company contributed $30,000 to the startup program in 2018. The plan is to create a space on Blacks Run Forest Farm near the Salvation Army, with hopes of establishing a second one on JMU’s campus.
“A food forest in the city of Harrisonburg and community lands so that multiple people can benefit from fruit and nut trees and perennial herbs,” Schmitt-Harsh said. “Part of the Danone money will be to host workshops, tree care practices, pruning, what you can do with native nuts, all these things where you could engage with community members.”
Danone North America is a new name, but the business has remained the same. At Saturday’s event, visitors contributed memorabilia for a 25-year time capsule, and time will tell what, if any, changes await the company.
