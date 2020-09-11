Harrisonburg’s International Festival is an annual display of global flavor, designs and rhythms highlighting the mosaic of history and diversity in the Friendly City.
The 23rd annual event kicks off online this weekend and runs for more than a week, offering a broader range of attractions and activities.
The free virtual festival will feature guides to finding local international food and goods as well as livestreamed music, dance, interviews, art and children’s activities submitted by the community.
Karen Lawrence, communications and outreach consultant for the festival, said the festival in previous years was a half-day event where participants consumed food and music from different cultures, and that was the end of it. In future years, Lawrence said the festival will return with its regular in-person portion, but the virtual components are here to stay.
“Everyone would come out once a year and eat international food and listen to international music. … In this environment, we want to extend it into a yearlong thing,” she said. “There's a lot of little places in the area that are not visible to the average festivalgoer.”
Virtual guides on international food, markets and artisans will offer exposure for diverse businesses in the city and direct residents to explore and support Harrisonburg’s broader community outside of downtown.
Each day at 1 p.m., new content will be posted. On Day 2, this Sunday, several stories highlighting international food businesses from the “i love my burg” blog will be posted at 1 p.m.
One of the highlighted businesses, Syl’s Delights, had a stand at the festival three years ago. Owner Sylvana Badel said she was automatically offered a place in the festival three years ago as a recurring vendor at the downtown farmers market, but she has attended with her family for several years.
With familial roots in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Western Europe, Badel prepares nearly anything from her home kitchen, which accepts orders online, by phone or email.
“We have a very diverse background, so basically we have desserts from all over the world,” she said. “I left the farmers market this year, so I thought I can let people know I'm still here.”
Normally, the Reading Road Show, a mobile literacy program often referred to as the Gus Bus, travels through Harrisonburg neighborhoods offering reading and enrichment programs. The Gus Bus has continued providing learning opportunities throughout the pandemic with recorded storytimes.
Literacy program specialist Lindsey Walker helped to develop the Gus Bus' materials for the virtual festival and is one of several readers families may listen to during the Harrisonburg International Festival. For the event, she said, several staff members are reading books that celebrate diversity, inclusivity and highlight how day-to-day life may vary for people from different backgrounds.
“There was one story I read in particular about a student wearing a hijab to school the first time,” Walker said. “One of the goals was to have students who listen to that story feel accepted and included if that’s something they can relate to in their own lives or recognizing it’s something that people even in our community are doing.”
If holiday shopping at the bazaar was a must at each international festival, worry not. Vendors such as Green Hummingbird, Mother Bear Medicinals and Ten Thousand Villages are offering handmade, artisan and fair trade goods.
Harrisonburg International Festival begins Saturday at 1 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Sept. 20. A welcoming Week watch party will get the events rolling on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by Ukrainian music performed by Alex Lagoda and Cold Ravine. Schedules, updates and programs are all available on the organization’s website and Facebook page.
