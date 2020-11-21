Baseball has been blessed with four families of three-generation players in the Major Leagues: the Bells, Boones, Hairstons and Colemans.
Closer to home, the Sheets family took a major step toward a two-generation Major League family on Friday.
Gavin Sheets, the son of Staunton native Larry Sheets, was added to the 40-man roster of the Chicago White Sox for the first time. Some players not on the 40-man roster of teams by Friday could have been taken by other clubs in the Rule 5 draft next month.
The younger Sheets was drafted out of Wake Forest by the White Sox in 2017 and hit well at the Double-A level at Birmingham in the Southern League in 2019. Gavin Sheets, born in Baltimore, played at the Gilman School of Maryland in high school - where his father has been the baseball coach.
"Getting put on the 40-man changes your life as a player for many reasons," former Washington pitcher Jerry Blevins wrote on social media Saturday. "Livable wage. Union protection. Better insurance. Call up (to bigs) more likely. But for me, it was the first off-season I didn't need to have another job to pay my bills. I was able to be a PROFESSIONAL BALLPLAYER."
Larry Sheets went to what is now Staunton High and was drafted by the Orioles in 1978. While playing in the minors, Sheets also played basketball at EMU in the 1980s and eventually graduated from the school in Park View. The left-handed slugger played in the majors from 1984 to 1993 and hit 94 homers. A former RCBL player, Sheets also played in Japan.
The younger Sheets is listed as the No. 10 prospect in the White Sox system by MLB Pipeline.
There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The White Sox also added infielder Jake Burger to the 40-man roster Friday. Burger was drafted just ahead of Sheets in 2017 and has dealt with depression to make it this far, according to published reports.
"Any sort of roadblock that he faces not only in baseball but in life, you point now to that experience, and now he should have more confidence working through whatever's in front of him,” White Sox director of player development Chris Getz told MLB.com.
The four families to have three generations of Major Leaguers:
* Joe Coleman, who pitched for the Washington Senators in 1965. He is the father of former Cubs' pitcher Casey and the son of Joe Coleman.
* Jerry Hairston played for the Nationals in 2011. He is the son of Jerry and the grandson of Sam Hairston, who also played in the majors. Scott Hairston, the brother of Jerry, also appeared in the big leagues.
* Bob Boone, a long-time front office member of the Nationals and All-Star catcher with the Phillies and Angels. He is the father of former big leaguers Aaron and Brett and the son of the late Ray Boone, an infielder. Aaron Boone played for the Nationals in 2008.
* Buddy Bell played for the Texas Rangers, among other teams. His son David played in the majors as did his father, Gus.
ORIOLES OF TODAY
The Orioles added several players to their 40-man roster on Friday. That included former Xavier teammates Rylan Bannon and pitcher Zac Lowther. Xavier of Cincinnati is a Division I program.
"Rylan has been with me since college," Lowther told reporters on a Zoom call Friday. "We have that (college) roommate bond." Lowther won 13 games for Double-A Bowie in 2019 of the Eastern League, which also included Richmond that season.
Another pitcher added to the 40-man roster was Michael Baumann, drafted in 2017 in the third round by Baltimore out of college. He said he was "blessed and thankful" to be added to the 40-man roster. He said the Orioles are headed in the right direction. "I'm happy to be part of that," he said Friday.
He spent part of the 2019 in the starting rotation with Single-A Frederick of the Carolina League. One of his teammates there was fellow right-hander Brenan Hanifee, drafted in the fourth round out of Turner Ashby in 2016 by the Orioles.
HIGH AND LOWE WITH RAYS
Tampa Bay, the American League champs in 2020, have another Lowe on the 40-man roster.
Josh Lowe was added to the 40-man roster of the Rays on Friday. He is the brother of Nate Lowe, who played for Tampa Bay this past season.
Nate Lowe was born in Norfolk and grew up in Georgia.
Brandon Lowe, no relation, hit three homers for the Rays in the World Series against the Dodgers. The Newport News native and former Maryland standout became the first player to hit two opposite field homers in the same World Series game and his three homers in his career in the Fall Classic is believed to be among the most of any Virginia native.
