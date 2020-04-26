There may not be any baseball games being played right now in North America. But there is certainly plenty of baseball activity going on at the home of Nick Zona in suburban Richmond.
Zona is a sophomore infielder for James Madison University and both of his brothers work in baseball: Jeff, Jr. is an amateur scout for the Philadelphia Phillies while Anthony is on the coaching staff at Division II University of Charleston in West Virginia.
Their father is Jeff Zona, a former minor league player with the Atlanta Braves who has been a scout for the Washington Nationals for several years. His three sons are spending time at the family home in Mechanicsville to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. Their mother, Aimee, played tennis at VCU.
"All three are in my house," Jeff Zona of the Nationals said last week. "It is kind of interesting; they are all doing their jobs."
Nick Zona has been taking groundballs hit to him by one of his brothers at a field near their house and lifting weights. The JMU infielder, according to his father, is eligible for the draft this year since he turns 21 on July 9. Normally Division I players have to be juniors before they can be drafted.
"I would be interested in him even if he wasn't my son," the elder Jeff Zona said of Nick, who was drafted out of high school by the New York Mets but headed to Harrisonburg.
"Probably have the teams don't know he is draft eligible," his brother, Jeff, said Saturday night.
Before COVID-19 hit, Nick Zona was preparing to play this summer for the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League. But the season was cancelled earlier this month; another top summer league, the Cape Cod, announced Friday it would not play this summer.
Zona hit .370 for the Dukes this spring and started all 16 games before college baseball was shut down last month. As a freshman for the Dukes, Zona started in all of the 30 games in which he appeared before an injury ended his 2019 season. Zona played for the Turks last summer and hit .243 in 115 at-bats with 12 steals in 16 tries.
"He has legitimate pro tools," said his brother, Jeff.
The elder Zona, who earned a World Series ring last year with the Nationals, is preparing for the Major League Baseball amateur draft that is slated to be held at some point this summer.
His main role is to scout the top amateur pitchers around the country for general manager Mike Rizzo. Last year that meant following Jackson Rutledge, who pitched at a junior college in Texas after starting his college career at the University of Arkansas.
The Nationals look Rutledge with the 17th overall pick in 2019 and he advanced to the low Single-A Hagerstown (Maryland) Suns by the end of the season.
Also getting ready for the annual draft is Jeff Zona, Jr., an amateur scout who is covering the mid-Atlantic region this year
Two scouts for the Baltimore Orioles that cover parts of Virginia are Blacksburg resident Rich Morales and Donovan O'Dowd, the latter is a former player and coach at Division II Lynn in Florida.
Nick Zona was teammates at JMU in 2019 with pitcher Shelton Perkins - drafted at the suggestion of Morales by the Orioles in the 16th round.
O'Dowd, a resident of Maryland, joined the Orioles last year after working as a scout for the Miami Marlins.
In his second year with the Orioles, O'Dowd covers Virginia north of I-64 and his area extends all the way to Canada.
"We are just working as a group and putting our heads together," O'Dowd said. "We are mostly communicating with each other right now to piece together from what we saw in the summer and fall. We are working as a group right now."
O'Dowd grew up in southern California then lived for several years in Florida. That made following amateur baseball challenging early in 2019 in the northeast part of the country.
"Having snow is not something I am used to. Moving up here, you get to see the leafs change," he said. "It makes it difficult. I was on my weather map as much as writing up players" reports last year.
The Major League Baseball amateur draft is usually held in early June and last year it was 40 rounds. But with most of the high school and college season called off last month, the draft is expected to be much shorter this year.
While no official announcement has been made, those in the game are expecting a draft to be just five to 10 rounds - perhaps at some point in July. MLB teams will be given at least 30 days' notice before the draft, according to Zona of the Nationals.
"We want to be prepared," Rizzo said of the draft.
As for the MLB season?
"I do believe we will have baseball," Rizzo told reporters Friday. "I'm upbeat about that."
Amidst the uncertainty, Zona and fellow Washington employees got good news Thursday: the Nationals and the Lerner family ownership group will pay full-time employees, including scouts, through at least the end of May.
"It was good news to hear," said Zona, about one hour after receiving a company e-mail Thursday. "We signed contracts just like the players, though not that kind of money."
Sports Illustrated reported Saturday the Cleveland Indians would pay employees through the end of June if there is no baseball. O'Dowd declined to comment on his pay status with the Orioles. The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday the Orioles would pay employees through at least the end of May.
On April 17, Zona's son, Jeff, learned the Phillies would pay employees at least through May. "We just followed suit," the elder Zona said. That is good news with a house full of three young men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.