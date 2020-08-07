Even though he’s held the fire department’s top spot for roughly a month, the City of Harrisonburg formalized Chief Matt Tobia’s promotion Friday with a swearing-in ceremony.
City Manager Eric Campbell said Tobia stood out among all the applicants for the position.
“I’m confident that he has the skills, ability and experience to help take this fire department to the next level,” said Campbell, during the ceremony in the City Council Chambers.
Tobia earned an undergraduate degree in emergency health services management in 1990 from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County.
In 1992, he joined the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, where he worked for 23 years.
He retired as a battalion chief on Nov. 30, 2014.
On Dec. 4, 2014, he started a new job as an assistant chief with the Loudoun County Fire Department.
After roughly four years in Loudoun, he joined the Harrisonburg Fire Department on Feb. 11, 2019, to fill retiring Deputy Fire Chief Mike Brady’s spot.
Before arriving to the Friendly City, Tobia became familiar with the Shenandoah Valley through his volunteerism. He has been a longtime volunteer at the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp, held each August at the Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center north of Keezletown.
Tobia became chief on June 28, replacing retiring Chief Ian Bennett.
Mayor Deanna Reed said the city was fortunate to have Tobia join its ranks.
“Harrisonburg is very lucky,” Reed said. “Not only is he dedicated to the fire service, he’s dedicated to our community.”
During the ceremony, Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood issued Tobia the oath of office.
Tobia was joined by his wife, Jeanne Tobia, at the ceremony
His daughter, Hanna Rose Moreland, pinned the chief’s badge to his uniform.
Regardless of the title he has, he said, he will always be there to help someone in need.
“In my heart, I’m a firefighter and a medic,” he said. “At our core, we are public servants.”
