During the warmer months, Billy Jack's Wing and Draft Shack and Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint acclimated to social distancing by offering seating in the parking lot across from Court Square. Now that the weather is cooling down, guests are dining in a new space.
The sister dining establishments are offering seating inside the former Laughing Dog Studios, between the two locations.
With cooperation from the Harrisonburg Community Development Department and Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, both businesses meet in the middle and have temporary use of the space together.
Laughing Dog Studios moved out of downtown at the end of August after 30 years and is operating from a home studio. The new space for Billy Jack's and Jack Brown's opened on Oct. 16.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.