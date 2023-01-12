OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters. The Baltimore star hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver.
There was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night’s playoff opener at Cincinnati.
Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season.
Tyler Huntley started the first four of those, but he has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale.Anthony Brown started that game.
