A former James Madison University student who claimed the university violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to make accommodations for his mental health condition and dismissing him from its graduate teacher licensure program settled his lawsuit, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
The lawsuit was filed Nov. 4 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg by Richmond attorney Nicholas Simopoulos on behalf of “John Doe.” A federal judge granted the plaintiff permission to withhold his name in court filings.
Doe suffers from a form of schizophrenia, the lawsuit states.
According to court documents, a settlement conference was held with Judge Joel Hoppe on June 3.
The case was settled, but terms of the settlement haven’t been disclosed. Attorneys in the case couldn’t be reached for comment.
Judge Thomas Cullen dismissed the case Tuesday. A jury trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
The lawsuit stated JMU “subjected plaintiff to needless hyper-scrutiny, engaged in disparate discipline and treatment, and citing marginal matters, dismissed plaintiff from the program. Defendant dismissed him for no legitimate reason; rather, defendant harbored animus toward plaintiff’s disability and discriminated and retaliated against him with that intent.”
In 2014, Doe enrolled at JMU, pursuing a history degree with plans to one day teach.
That year, the lawsuit stated, he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder.
Doe suffered from episodic SAD, meaning he had alternating periods of functioning normally and those where he was impaired, the lawsuit stated.
From 2014 to 2017, the lawsuit stated, Doe experienced low-grade symptoms and kept his disability confidential.
In the 2017-18 academic year, the lawsuit stated, Doe fell behind and missed deadlines, including submitting his application for the graduate program. He also obtained a C in one of his courses that required no lower than a B- to pass.
“The episode affected plaintiff’s performance,” the lawsuit stated.
As a result, the lawsuit states, Doe informed the department chair of his condition and requested accommodations.
In April 2018, the department chair denied his request and was informed he’d have to reapply for admission the following year.
Doe returned to JMU the following year to complete the failed course. The lawsuit stated he received an A in the course.
In May 2019, Doe graduated from JMU and began the graduate program that summer.
The lawsuit stated the department chair gave Doe stricter requirements, including that he must respond to all email within 24 to 48 hours.
In August 2019, Doe filed a complaint with the Office of Disability Services.
Doe’s condition flared up but he maintained a B average, the lawsuit stated.
Doe overslept for a Nov. 6, 2019, class, the lawsuit stated, and was dismissed from JMU two days later.
The lawsuit sough a refund of tuition and fees, compensatory damages and an apology from JMU.
