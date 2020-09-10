Top 10 Billboard contemporary Christian music artist Jason Gray is returning to the Valley for his "The Singer & The Songs" acoustic tour.
From 7 to 9 p.m. today at Cornerstone Christian School, Gray is playing an outdoor concert, hosted by Songs for the Valley.
Gray recently released the second part of his three-piece project, "Disorder," and is working on other songs, releasing a devotional and streaming live concerts.
In a press release, Gray said the series of tiny in-person concerts was dreamed up as a way to maintain a personal connection with fans.
"I’ll play a mix of familiar songs, requests, plus as many brand new songs and stories as you’ll let me play," Gray said in the announcement. "I did a series of concerts like this last year and it ended up being one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on the road — like a conversation between old friends. I can’t wait to do it again."
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Tickets are available for order online at iTickets.com. A limited amount of VIP and early entry upgrades are available in addition to general admission and family packs. VIP will provide early entry and include a Q&A session with Gray.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.