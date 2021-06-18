James Madison announced Thursday it will open athletic venues to full capacity for home games starting in August.
JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne had indicated for weeks he anticipated a return to 100-percent capacity for the 2021-22 school year, but the press release issued by the school officially confirmed plans to return to normal gameday operations, including football tailgating on campus.
The Dukes open the fall 2021 football season Sept. 4 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Alexander Debut
Former James Madison pitcher Odicci Alexander, who led the Dukes’ softball program to its first Women’s College World Series this month, made her first professional start Thursday night for the USSSA Pride and struck out the first batter she faced.
Alexander signed with the Pride, formerly of the National Pro Fastpitch league and now operating as an independent pro club, days after the end of the WCWS. She joined the team this week at the start of its series against Team Mexico in Florida at the former spring home of the Washington Nationals in Viera.
Fellow former Dukes, Jailyn Ford and Megan Good (Fort Defiance), pitched the first two games of the series for the Pride.
Student-Athletes
The Virginia Sports Information Directors Academic All-State Team was announced this week and six JMU student-athletes made the list: cross country/track & field redshirt senior Caitlin Swanson; swimming and diving senior Faith Anderson; field hockey redshirt sophomore Caroline Cahill; men’s basketball senior Zach Jacobs; and softball redshirt junior Sara Jubas.
Six Bridgewater students were honored: Tito Alcazar (men’s swimming); Erin Fitzpatrick (women’s track and field); Matthew Gordon (men’s tennis); Turner Ashby grad Katrina Martin (softball); Savannah Scott (women’s golf); and Jessica Touve (women’s swimming).
EMU athletes chosen to the academic team included Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer, a middle-distance standout for the Royals.
The others from EMU were Jonas Beachy (men’s soccer); Megan Breidigan (women’s soccer); Skylar Hedgepeth (field hockey, lacrosse); Elizabeth Miller (women’s track, cross country, triathlon); Allison Shelly (track, cross country, triathlon).
Football
JMU is ranked No. 1 in the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25 poll for 2021. Other CAA schools in the list are No. 5 Delaware, No. 16 Villanova and No. 22 New Hampshire.
