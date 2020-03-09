James Madison will begin a search for a new men’s basketball coach after Louis Rowe and JMU agreed to part ways, the school announced Monday morning.
Rowe stopped short of specifically stating he had coached his final game at JMU following the Dukes season-ending loss to Elon on Saturday in Washington but gave a strong indication he was aware he hadn’t met expectations.
“You won’t find many individuals who love this institution and this basketball program more than Louis Rowe,” Bourne said in a press release. “He poured his heart and soul into this program, and his student-athletes have represented JMU Athletics well on and off the court and in the classroom. That said, the competitive expectations for this program are high, and a change of direction is necessary in order to meet those goals.”
Rowe, who played at JMU from 1993-95, finished with a 43-85 overal record and a 21-51 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play in four seasons at his alma mater. He was hired prior to the 2016-17 season to replace Matt Brady, who was fired after going 21-11 the previous year. Rowe had served as an assistant at JMU, Florida International and Bowling Green before earning his first head coaching position.
“I’ll be fine,” Rowe said Monday. “I think our guys will also be good soon. I’ve told them, and I’ve talked to some of their parents already, that I hope they stay. They should show that this season is not who they are. They will have a new coach in here to work within about two weeks.”
The ouster of a prominent alumnus and coach beloved by his players prompted plenty of reaction. Junior guard Matt Lewis and sophomore Deshon Parker were tearful during Saturday’s postgame press conference as Rowe alluded to the inevitability of his exit.
“We are sad and heartbroken,” Parker’s mother, Toni Myers, said. “Still trying to take it all in. Coach Rowe means a lot to my family. We all developed a very close relationship with himself during Deshon’s recruitment process.”
Many of the JMU players went home with their families after Saturday’s game with the university on spring break. While Rowe has encouraged the team to stick with JMU, players will begin to weigh their options as the Dukes begin the search for a new coach.
“Everybody kind of had an idea, it’s been asked on and off for a while now,” Sean Christmas, father of JMU freshman Michael Christmas said. “It helps to have some time to be home with the family with the uncertainty of what’s next. It’s a lot of unknowns. Michael loves it there. Loves the campus and loves the school. He’s learned a lot of things. Dealing with this ups and downs is part of growing up.”
JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan is also a graduate of the school and ascended to the head coaching position the same year as Rowe. He’s spent the past four years working down the hall from Rowe and expressed his admiration on Monday.
“I don’t think it is a shocking surprise, by any means, but it is a sad day for me,” O’Regan said. “If you think about what his message has been throughout this whole thing it was pride for JMU and the program. I have a lot of respect for that. That’s something that sticks out to me. For me, he’s always talking about the program, the future of the program and the past of the program. That mean’s a lot to me because I went here too.”
Rowe won 10 games in each of his first two seasons back at James Madison, but optimism was high entering his third as the Dukes returned All-CAA guard Stuckey Mosley along with CAA All-Freshman team selections Lewis and Darius Banks.
JMU opened the season 4-0 for the first time since 1981-82, but lost seven of their next nine games. Despite promising wins against Radford, College of Charleston and CAA regular-season champion Hofstra, the Dukes never established consistency once conference play began.
But a 14-19 record was enough of an improvement for JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne to bring Rowe back for 2019-20 with four starters returning and one of the school’s most highly anticipated recruiting classes in years joining the mix.
This season played out in a similar fashion for the Dukes as they racked up solid non-conference victories against Charlotte, East Carolina, Old Dominion and others. But JMU also suffered blowout losses to Coppin State and Radford in non-conference play before seeing the season completely fall apart once the CAA slate began.
The Dukes lost seven in a row twice during CAA play and quickly fell to the bottom of the league standings despite being picked to finish fourth while collecting three first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Despite impressive individual statistics from juniors Lewis, Banks and Dwight Wilson, JMU was 9-20 at the end of the regular season before giving up a seven-point lead in the final three minutes to lose to No. 7 seed Elon on Saturday in the opening round of the CAA Tournament.
“JMU Athletics has been achieving at a high level across the board when you look at our entire sports portfolio,” Bourne said. “It is critical that men’s basketball be part of that success in order for our department to truly thrive. With the opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center, it is essential that men’s basketball realize the full potential of that program. That starts with having the right coach in place as a result of this search.”
JMU officials said Bourne will not be available to the media until after a new hire is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.