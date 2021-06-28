James Madison archery will have a connection to the Olympics - again.
When the Summer Games begin, if all goes well, next month in Japan, the daughter of a former JMU archery star will be on the United State squad.
Casey Kaufhold, the daughter of former JMU All-American Rob Kaufhold, has made the U.S. team and qualified at No. 1 for the squad. Her father is the owner of Lancaster Archery Supply in Pennsylvania.
"She is disciplined and mature," says Bob Ryder, a former All-American for the Dukes and the head coach at the school from 1992 to 2007.
Jacob Wukie, another former JMU archery alum, won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics in London.
Ryder, now an assistant with the club program at JMU, has known the Kaufhold family for many years. Rob Kaufhold graduated from JMU in 1983 with a background in business and marketing and moved back home to Lancaster, Penn., and opened his archery shop, according to Ryder.
"It is the largest retailer for target supplies in the world," Ryder told the News-Record on Monday. "He ships everywhere. He has been very successful. It is a huge mail order thing."
The younger Kaufhold is just a teenager and also grew up in Lancaster.
“[Archery] is just so easy to fall in love with,” she told archery360.com in 2018. “You get to meet people, make friends and learn a lot of new things. Plus, it’s cool to be outside and see all of your surroundings.”
"Kaufhold, 17, had an impressive showing throughout Trials, and during Stage 3 of 4 last week in Utah shot a new under-21 world record for the 72-arrow, 70-meter qualification round. She’s the first junior recurve archer to score over 680 points, totaling 682 out of 720," teamusa.org wrote early this month when she was named to the American squad.
She broke a national record in 2018 in her hometown of Lancaster.
“To me, I knew I could do it. But if I didn’t do it, I wasn’t going to be devastated,” she told teamusa.org that year. “I would be a little sad if I didn’t [break the record], but I still would have been happy just to be able to shoot at the national competition.”
Ryder, a 1969 graduate of Turner Ashby who grew up in Bridgewater, graduated from JMU in 1975 and was inducted into an athletic Hall of Fame at the school 15 years later.
He became the first JMU athlete to win a national title when he took the men's crown at the U.S. Intercollegiate Archery Championships in 1973. Ryder was an All-American that year and took third in the national meet in 1974 and was fourth two years earlier.
He was invited to the U.S. Olympic Trials five times and took sixth in the 1972 Trials. Ryder was a member of the U.S. national team though he never competed in the Olympics.
He was a founder of the Virginia Archery Association and served as the president, and has been on the board of directors for the Eastern Archery Association. Ryder has stayed involved in the sport, serving as a meet director and official at the local, state and national level.
Archery has been a club sport at JMU since 2007. The school won national titles in 1995 and in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
Despite the transition to club status, JMU has remained a strong program on the national level. The school served as a host for the national championships this year, though the event took place in Richmond earlier this month.
Andy Puckett, the current JMU coach, was named the 2021 National Collegiate Coach of the Year.
According to usarchery.org, JMU student-athletes wrote of Puckett in his nomination: “Coach Puckett has been instrumental in getting our team shooting and tournament-ready during this crazy year. He has dedicated countless hours to formulating a plan in which we can use our facilities to shoot and he has been helping his archers gain their confidence and skills during these historic times. If not for Coach Puckett, our team would not be functional this season. He has shown tremendous dedication and support for the team that is unmatched by any other coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.