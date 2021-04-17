James Madison fell behind big early on Friday night and lost 14-7 at the College of Charleston in the first game of a weekend baseball series in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The host Cougars led 10-0 after three innings while JMU starting pitcher Liam McDonnell allowed seven hits and eight runs before being lifted in the last of the second after retiring just four batters.
The Dukes were held scoreless until the top of the sixth when Conor Hartigan hit a two-run homer. In the seventh inning, Chase DeLauter hit a three-run homer for JMU. DeLauter played for the Broadway Bruins last summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Hartigan (2-for-5) drove in a run with a groundout in the ninth and DeLauter (2-for-4) scored an unearned run in the frame before the Cougars (14-14) nailed down the win. The Dukes are now 5-8 and 2-2 in the CAA. The series continues today in South Carolina.
In other college sports Friday:
Softball
Lynchburg 5, Eastern Mennonite 4: In the second game of the doubleheader, visiting EMU got two hits and two runs from Sierra Lantz (Broadway) and catcher Autumn Bailey drove in two runs but the Royals lost 5-4.
In the first game, Korenn Paige was 3-for-3 with a run scored and Lantz had two hits for the Royals but EMU lost 7-2. Bailey (East Rockingham) was the starting catcher for EMU and had one hit while Emily Campbell (Broadway) was the starting pitcher and took the loss. EMU is 2-17, 0-14 and Lynchburg is 22-11, 12-1. The Royals are slated to play two games today at Ferrum.
ODAC Baseball
Bridgewater College is slated to play a doubleheader today at Guilford in North Carolina in Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball.
Outfielder Jarret Biesecker leads the Eagles in hitting at .413 while Jeffrey Snider and Harrisonburg grad Kevin Navedo are tied for the team lead in RBIs with 12. Snider is hitting .290 and paces the team in steals with 10.
Junior lefty Tucker Hrasky has five saves while freshman pitcher Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby) has an ERA of 3.86.
Eastern Mennonite is slated to host nationally-ranked and first-place Randolph-Macon for two games Saturday, starting at noon. The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 12 by d3baseball.com.
The Royals are paced in hitting by outfielder Jordan Jones at .450; outfielder Jaylon Lee at .439 with four homers and 18 RBIs in just 41 at-bats; and infielder Brett Lindsay at .359.
BC enters the weekend sixth in the ODAC while EMU is seventh. The top eight teams make the playoffs.
BC Softball
Bridgewater hosts Emory & Henry in two games Saturday in ODAC softball.
The Eagles are 10-6 overall and 7-5 in the ODAC and have several batters hitting over .300, including Torie Shifflett (Turner Ashby) at .389 with 11 RBIs; Sarah Wimer (Broadway) at .380 with five homers and 20 RBIs in just 50 at-bats; Samantha Hensley (East Rockingham) at .351 with seven doubles; and Katrina Martin (TA), who has three homers and 13 RBIs with an average of .333.
JMU Swimming
JMU freshman Madison Cottrell was named the CAA Swimmer of the Year and Rookie of the Year, while Dane Pedersen was named women’s swimming Co-Coach of the Year, and John Wolsh was named Women’s Diving Co-Coach of the Year.
Cottrell is the first swimmer in JMU history to sweep the major awards. The last CAA performer to do so was Mary Kay Bolduc of ODU in 1996. Diver Taryn McLaughlin of JMU was named CAA Rookie Diver of the Year and Diver of the Year in 2014.
Virginia Tech Baseball
Zachary Brzykcy, a former pitcher at Virginia Tech, was signed by the Washington Nationals last year as a non-drafted free agent. The Major League Baseball draft was just five rounds in 2020 after the pandemic halted amateur baseball around North America in March.
The right-hander from North Carolina is now in Florida with other minor league prospects in the Washington system. “He looks good. He is a strong kid with a big arm,” Justin Lord, slated to be the pitching coach for Single-A Wilmington, Delaware, this year in the Washington system, told the News-Record on Friday night.
Lord was in the Orioles’ system as a pitching coach in 2019 at Single-A Frederick and one of his starting pitchers was Brenan Hanifee, the former Turner Ashby standout.
