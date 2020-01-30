JMU men's basketball home attendance since 2008-09, the first season under Matt Brady, through this year:
2008-09: 3,603 per game
2009-10: 3,732
2010-11: 3,721
2011-12: 3,452
2012-13: 3,334
2013-14: 3,612
2014-15: 3,416
2015-16: 3,001
2016-17: 2,867
2017-18: 2,665
2018-19: 2,464
2019-20: 2,122*
* through Thursday
Source: jmusports.com
