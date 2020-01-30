JMU men's basketball home attendance since 2008-09, the first season under Matt Brady, through this year:

2008-09: 3,603 per game

2009-10: 3,732

2010-11: 3,721

2011-12: 3,452

2012-13: 3,334

2013-14: 3,612

2014-15: 3,416

2015-16: 3,001

2016-17: 2,867

2017-18: 2,665

2018-19: 2,464

2019-20: 2,122*

* through Thursday

Source: jmusports.com

