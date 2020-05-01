It is unusual when a head coach hires an assistant he did not know - and James Madison's Mark Byington is no different.
"It is very rare for me," Byington, 44, the new men's basketball coach, told the Daily News-Record on Friday. "Most of them I have already known well."
But earlier this week, Byington named several new assistants and one of them was Xavier Joyner, who has extensive connections to Virginia and Maryland basketball.
"I had never met him before. But his name kept popping up; I did a lot of research," said Byington, who spent seven years at Georgia Southern before taking over at JMU. "I knew exactly what I was looking for in that position."
And that was someone with deep ties to the talent pool in the nation's capital region.
Joyner spent the past two seasons at Division I Mount St. Mary's in Maryland, but before that was an assistant coach at Paul VI Catholic High in Fairfax. He also was an assistant for Washington, D.C.'s Nike Team Takeover and coached at two top junior college programs in Maryland in the D.C. suburbs.
"It is difficult; that is not an easy thing," Byington said of hiring someone whom he has not worked with. "They have to believe in the same things I believe in. It was almost a checklist but it had to be a perfect fit." Byington trimmed his last down from about 10 to the final three before going with Joyner.
Byington also hired Calvin Baker, who will be the Director of Player Development and Recruiting. Baker spent this past season on the staff of Division I Maryland-Eastern Shore and has also coached at Paul VI and at a high school in Woodbridge. "He's kind of the next (assistant) coach in line," said Byington, a graduate of Salem High.
New Faces For Dukes
Earlier, JMU announced the arrival of two transfers to the men's program: Joel Mensah from San Diego State and TJ Taylor from Wyoming. Mensah is originally from Ghana and went to high school in California; Taylor is from Chesapeake and played at Oscar Smith High.
With the future of NCAA transfer rules somewhat uncertain as of Friday, Byington said he is still hopeful both players could be eligible for the 2020-21 season. But he also added Taylor could benefit from a year hitting the weights if he had to sit out a season. Both players have two years of eligibility left either way.
So how does a player from San Diego State get to Harrisonburg?
New JMU assistant Jon Cremins has good connections with JD Pollock, the Director of Player Development for the California school.
Cremins "saw his name (Mensah) on the transfer portal," said Byington, who added Pollock was high on the 6-foot-10 forward.
Even though he averaged just 6.5 minutes and 1.9 points per contest last season, Mensah would help the Dukes right away with a lack of depth at that spot, Byington said.
Byington said his staff spoke to people in Africa and California about Mensah - who played against Bol Bol, the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft in 2019 by Miami, in high school. Bol is the son of Manute Bol, who played for Washington and other teams in the NBA and died in Charlottesville in 2010.
"He held his own," Byington said of Mensah facing Bol Bol. "You can kind of see his total game. We had to trust what he did in high school and what he did in AAU."
Mensah played AAU ball in New York, according to Byington, said that lessens the impact of a move across the country from San Diego State.
Taylor did not have eye-popping stats at Wyoming but did face tough competition down the stretch this past season. "He is getting better and better. He is not even close to his ceiling," Byington said. The 6-6 Taylor played in 30 games, with 16 starts, and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
Virtual Awards: EMU, BC, JMU
JMU held its annual athletic awards event virtually on Tuesday, and Eastern Mennonite University did the same thing Friday night. Bridgewater College had a similar online event last month.
The EMU presentation online lasted about 45 minutes and featured reflections from four senior athletes, according to James De Boer, the Sports Information Director.
"For a few decades we have been celebrating our student-athletes at the end of the year in person with a banquet. Obviously, we can't do that this year" due to the coronavirus, De Boer said Friday. "We were brainstorming ways to celebrate them; this is a fun way for us to celebrate our athletes. It is important for us to recognize our student-athletes."
The JMU athletic department worked "weeks in advance," for its presentation, Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Kevin Warner said. He said the virtual format allowed for more people to watch than a normal year. "It was really positive," he said.
Gentleman And Scholar
Spotswood graduate Drake Tomasi had the top grade-point-average on the JMU football team this past academic year. The defensive lineman from McGaheysville has been studying Health Sciences; he was a redshirt sophomore this past season.
