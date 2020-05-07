The James Madison men’s basketball program is forging deep ties to Mount St. Mary’s and hoops in the DMV — but right now it is a one-way street.
Vado Morse, a sophomore guard this past season at The Mount, announced on social media Thursday he is transferring to JMU. Morse was the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2018-19.
He will have two more years of eligibility left. That comes after Xavier Joyner, an assistant coach for The Mount this past season, was named an assistant under new head coach Mark Byington of JMU last week.
As a 6-foot guard, sophomore Morse averaged 10.8 points, 2.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game this past season at the school in Maryland. He was recruited to The Mount by Jamion Christian, a Virginia native who is now the head coach at George Washington.
“He is not a big guy; he has a really good feel for scoring,” Adam Pohl, the veteran play-by-play man for The Mount radio, told the News-Record on Thursday of Morse. “He loves to have the ball in his hand and make things happen.”
Morse made 32 percent of his field-goal tries, 31 percent of his three-point attempts and 77.2 percent of his free-throw shots this past season for a team that was 11-21.
Pohl, who grew up in Arlington, has been The Mount radio voice for eight years. “Joyner is extremely connected in the D.C. area,” Pohl said. “That is why he is such as asset” to JMU. Joyner previously coached at Paul VI in Fairfax, a member of the competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).
Morse went to The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland the same time as Dwayne Haskins, a rookie quarterback last season for the Washington Redskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.