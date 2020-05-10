The men's basketball program at James Madison got another commitment on Sunday, as guard Terrence Edwards, Jr., of Georgia, announced on social media he was headed to Harrisonburg.
As a high school senior this past season he played for Tucker. "First off, I would like to thank God for the opportunity to play basketball," he wrote. "I want to thank mom and dad for believing in me and helping me through this process." He is listed as a 6-foot-6 shooting guard on 247sports.com.
EMU Honors
Seniors Leah Wenger (Broadway) and Bailey Hall of Pennsylvania won the President's Award - the highest given at Eastern Mennonite University for athletics. They were honored earlier this month in a virtual award event.
Wenger was a four-year starter at goalie in women's soccer and made 58 starts in 67 games. She led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in shutouts with 10 as a senior and had a grade-point average of 3.97. Hall was a starting pitcher in baseball and had a 3.55 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.