The head coaching position for men's basketball at James Madison University has been a pendulum for most of this century, with limited success either way it swings.
So how will that pendulum swing now after Louis Rowe and the school mutually agreed to part ways Monday?
The last time JMU had a rookie head coach that eventually made the NCAA tournament was Lou Campanelli, who took the Dukes to the NCAA field in 1981 in his fifth season in Harrisonburg.
After veteran Lefty Driesell left in 2004, the school has alternated – thus the pendulum analogy - between hiring coaches with no prior head experience with those who had led other schools at the Division I level prior to guiding JMU:
* Sherman Dillard, a hoop star at JMU in the 1970s, had been a head coach at Indiana State when he took over for Driesell. He went 93-106 in seven seasons and did not make the NCAA tourney.
* Dean Keener, an assistant at Georgia Tech at the time, was hired to take over for Dillard in 2004. He had never been a head coach and went 31-85 in four years while not making the NCAA tourney.
* Matt Brady was the head coach at Marist in New York before he took over at JMU in 2008. He led the Dukes to the NCAA tourney in 2013 and finished with a mark of 139-127. Brady is the only head coach this century to lead JMU to the NCAA field. He is also the only coach this century who had no connections to the school before taking the head job; Keener was an assistant at JMU before going to Georgia Tech.
* Rowe, with no prior head coaching experience, took over in 2016 at his alma mater. His record was 43-85 as a head coach with the last loss coming Saturday in the finals seconds to Elon in the first day of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. That came 26 years to the day when Rowe helped the Dukes beat ODU for the CAA tourney title and a trip to March Madness under Driesell.
A Florida native, Rowe went out with class - not surprising to those that have been around him during two stints in Harrisonburg.
He put his arm around the shoulder of standout Matt Lewis during a post-game press conference. Rowe encouraged both Lewis and sophomore Deshon Parker, the other player made available, to keep their heads up after a last-second loss.
"You just hurt," Rowe said that night.
Rowe, 47, also took full responsibility for not getting instructions to his team during a timeout with under a minute to play. Rowe met several seconds with his assistant coaches before the horn sounded - leaving him just a few seconds to run to his players with instructions.
"I take the blame that was on me," he said during an emotional press conference Saturday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in southeast Washington.
Now JMU is preparing a search for another new coach. The pendulum says Jeff Bourne, the athletic director for 20 years, will make a swing back to hiring someone with head coaching experience. While the women's program has made six NCAA appearances this century, the men have made just one.
Both programs move into the new Atlantic Union Bank Center next season, less than a mile from the Convocation Center that opened in 1982.
And the Dukes will be looking for some buzz on and off the court after going 9-21 this season.
The attendance for men’s basketball at JMU has fallen from an average of 3,461 fans per game in 2014-15 to 2,435 fans per contest this past season.
Now it is time to see if the pendulum swings in the other direction for JMU hoops with someone with previous head coaching experience.
