In November, James Madison University bought two neighboring South Main Street properties in Harrisonburg, according to documents from the Rockingham County Real Estate System.
The first sale was finalized on Nov. 15 between the Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia and the Visitors of James Madison University for the Canterbury Episcopal Campus Ministry building at 741 S. Main St.
The sale was part of a land swap, said Bill Wyatt, director of communications and spokesman for JMU.
In the trade, the university sold the Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia the parking lot located between 640 S. Main St. and 610 S. Main St. for $300,000 on Nov. 15.
The campus ministry will stay at the 741 S. Main St. address for two more years as part of the deal, Wyatt said.
“We haven't really decided what we're going to do with that property yet, so we've got a couple years to decide,” Wyatt said.
The 741 Main St. parcel was sold to JMU for $610,000 and was earlier this year valued at $478,300, according to city documents.
The parking lot JMU traded to the Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia was valued at $344,000, but sold for $300,000, also according to city documents.
The swap had to be approved by the General Assembly, since the university is a corporation of the commonwealth, Wyatt said.
“The state has very specific rules about disposal of property,” he said.
The second of the two JMU deals was processed on Nov. 21 between MCJC Properties LLC and the Visitors of James Madison University for the condominium block at 735 S. Main St.
“What we’re planning on in the near term is using that for visiting faculty members [and] to be able to rent out that apartment as needed,” Wyatt said.
The block has seven apartment units, he said.
“We own a number of residential properties — mostly single family homes,” Wyatt said. “And we use those as sort of a benefit for attracting faculty and staff in transition who are moving to the area.”
The property was sold to JMU for $1.4 million and was earlier this year valued at $1,047,400.
