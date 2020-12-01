This coach wasn’t a local product or a standout basketball player at JMU like Kenny Brooks.
And this coach wasn’t a pioneer in the mold of Hall of Famer Betty Jaynes or played the game at the Division I level like Shelia Moorman.
But what Sean O’Regan – now in his fifth season as JMU women’s head coach – has done is more than just maintain a winning program nurtured by his previous four counterparts: Jaynes, Moorman, Bud Childers and Waynesboro graduate Brooks, now at Virginia Tech.
In fact, Vermont native O’Regan has even exceeded those coaches by one metric. In his first four seasons, O’Regan posted a record of 103-30 – the best of any basketball coach, men’s or women’s, in school history. He is the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins.
The late Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Jaynes, the coach from 1972-82, won 62 games her first four years - yes, they were fewer games being played then.
Moorman, who played at BYU and is now in the JMU athletic Hall of Fame, posted 69 victories in her initial four seasons in Harrisonburg. Childers registered 70 wins in his first four years while Brooks, who took over for Childers early in the 2002-03 campaign, won 82 games in his first four full seasons.
Men's coach Lefty Driesell won 81 games in his first four years at JMU.
O’Regan, a long-time assistant under Brooks, certainly didn’t draw major headlines a la Driesell in April 2016 when he was tapped to take over the women's program.
“They made a great decision,” said Mike Leflar in a phone conversation this week. “JMU is his dream job. He made no bones about it. He is genuinely invested in James Madison for so many reasons.”
Leflar was an assistant coach at Boston University when he got to know O’Regan, a student manager for the Dukes’ men’s program before graduating in 2003.
Leflar, now an assistant at Massachusetts of the Atlantic 10, has kept in touch for years with O’Regan. That includes their tenures as assistant coaches in the Colonial Athletic Association – with Leflar at Northeastern and O’Regan under Brooks in Harrisonburg.
“He was a big part of building that” success with the Dukes, Leflar said. “He is invested in JMU. There is a culture there that really starts at the top.”
Their conversations turned to off-court issues earlier this year after the pandemic shut down college basketball in March. Kate, the wife of Leflar, is a nurse practitioner in Boston and western Massachusetts after playing Division III soccer at Hartwick in New York.
“She is on an emergency care team in Boston (at Massachusetts General Hospital) and was getting called back (there) early in the pandemic,” Mike Leflar said. “Early on, my wife was like, ‘I don’t know if you are going to go back to school in the fall.’ That was way back in April. I always remember her saying that statement and I shared that with Sean.”
“She is experiencing these things first-hand,” O’Regan said Monday of Katie Leflar.
O’Regan said he was looking for answers on how to deal with the pandemic this summer. He asked one coach how she dealt with 14 days in a row of Zoom meetings.
“Everyone has a circle” of influence among coaching peers, O’Regan told me. “This particular year my circle has expanded. You are looking for different experiences.”
“There are so many different things you can pull (information) from. We all have more time now. We (coaches) missed out of the July recruiting period when we sit next to each other for hours in the gym. You stumble into some really great conversations; I think a lot of coaches missed that this year,” he added.
O’Regan said he pulled from things he learned from Brooks, former JMU men’s coach Sherman Dillard and Creighton assistant and former Hampton head man Steve Merfeld, whom he worked for with the men’s program at Evansville.
The JMU mentor said one of the better conversations he had this summer was with Megan Duffy, the head coach at Marquette and a former player at Notre Dame and in the WNBA.
The Golden Eagles were slated to play at JMU but Covid-19 issues forced the game to be called off. O’Regan noted Marquette was in quarantine 14 days and practiced just four times before winning Sunday at North Dakota.
“That’s incredible,” O’Regan said.
O’Regan said his best friend in the business is Joe Tartamella, a 2001 JMU graduate and the head coach of the St. John’s women’s program. “We talk every day or every other day about different things,” O’Regan said.
Brooks, of course, is part of that circle.
“I learned a lot from Kenny … like if you don’t have your team you don’t have anything,” O’Regan said. “If they are not totally bought into you as a person and as a coach, you can be an absolute genius, a savant (and) it doesn’t matter. I have always clung to that. I want them to believe in this program. I want them to feel invested in this program.”
O’Regan is putting the lessons he learned from others to good use. Even when the Dukes allowed a school-record 57 points in one half Monday to Buffalo and trailed by 33 at one point, his team didn’t quit in the home loss.
“I think he lets his players play,” Leflar said. “They work really hard at practice and then he gives them a lot of freedom, he gives them a lot of responsibility on the court and I think they really run with that. At JMU, they do what they do on defense: they are going to switch on ball screens. They have always done it, that is their identity.”
“They are a hard-nose defensive team. They practice really hard on that side of the floor then he gives his players a lot of freedom on the other side. I don’t think his players are ever looking over their shoulder wondering if that is a bad shot or they are going to come out of the game because they made a mistake," added Leflar.
Naysayers may point out O’Regan took over a top mid-major program from Brooks – all the new coach had to was keep the car on the road. That’s easier than it sounds. Look no further than the UNC-Wilmington men's program, once the CAA standard, since Kevin Keatts left in 2017 for North Carolina State.
“On offense, he gets really talented players and lets them play. They have had a lot of all-conference players. That didn’t just happen in recruiting; he developed that as well,” said the UMass assistant, Leflar.
JMU (1-1), which plays Thursday at Virginia, entered this season with the third-most Division I wins in history of any women’s program in the country, behind Tennessee and UConn.
“I don’t take this as (being) my program. This is our program,” the unassuming O’Regan said. “The more you can push investment from young women they will invest right back into you.”
The best and most secure coaches have a similar mantra – no matter the gaudy resumes of those that came before them in the same program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.