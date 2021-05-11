James Madison's Shelley Jaudon was named 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year, and the Dukes had all six singles players and two doubles squads gain conference honors.
Redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyeva and redshirt senior Jona Roka were both named First Team All-CAA singles.
Redshirt senior Alexis Franco and redshirt sophomores Natalia Nikolopoulou, Kylie Moulin and Daniela Voloh were Third Team All-CAA singles selections.
Lacrosse
JMU lacrosse standout Molly Dougherty, a goalie, was named IWLCA Division I National Defensive Player of the Week, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced.
She was the Most Outstanding Performer in the Colonial Athletic Association Championships as the Dukes won the title for the fourth year in a row.
She had 29 saves with a goals-against average of 9.5 in the two wins, with a save percentage of .604. No. 20 JMU plays No. 14 Johns Hopkins on Friday in North Carolina in the NCAA tournament.
Golf
The NCAA Louisville Regional for women's golf, a three-day event, is slated to end on Wednesday. JMU was 14th as a team out of 18 schools after the second day of play Tuesday.
The two top golfers so far for the Dukes are a pair of redshirt freshmen: Kendall Turner of Chesapeake and Great Bridge High and Ana Tsiros of Asheville, North Carolina. They are tied for 31st after the first two days.
In local golf, EMHS standout Ryan Sloanaker won the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Junior Golf tour event last week at Lakeview Golf Course. He shot a 67 in an event that drew 15 golfers and was put on by First Tee.
Slonaker's older brother is Meade, a member of the golf team at Division III Hampden-Sydney and also a product of EMHS.
Baseball
JMU baseball is slated to play its last CAA home series this weekend, with two games against William & Mary on Saturday and one on Sunday. The schools first met in baseball in 1974.
William & Mary is 9-12 and fourth out of five teams in the CAA South Division; JMU is last at 4-8.
The top two teams from each division make the CAA tournament, with two more at-large teams for a total of six. The CAA baseball tournament is in Wilmington, North Carolina later this month.
