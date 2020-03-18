There’s still plenty that needs to be sorted out across the college sports landscape as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought competition to a halt.
Some questions are more urgent, but one thing James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan would like to figure out is how to recognize the accomplishments of his 2019-20 squad. That especially applies to members of one of the program’s most successful senior classes.
“It’s on my mind, but it’s down the list,” O’Regan said. “It’s something that I want to do, but what banner are we hanging? (With the JMU) administration, and what they are dealing with right now, that doesn’t rank very high. But hopefully, at some point, we can kind of reflect on what they missed because they deserve it.”
When the Colonial Athletic Association and NCAA Tournaments were canceled last week it brought a premature end to a season that seemed likely to end JMU’s four-year NCAA tourney drought after injuries cut short a CAA tourney run a year ago.
“It’s a pretty difficult time,“ JMU senior Lexie Barrier said. “It ended so abruptly. We were literally in the middle of preparing for a tournament game. I don‘t think anybody took it well. I think about it every day. We had two broken hands and a torn meniscus (as a team) last year. We already felt like a fair shot of things got ripped from us one year and the fact that it happened again, it made stuff a lot worse.”
The Dukes were 25-4, had cracked the top 30 of the RPI ratings and were receiving votes in both major national polls. They had finished one victory shy of the school’s regular-season record and a successful postseason run might have meant tying or breaking the program record for total victories in a season.
Instead, it was cut short. The NCAA hasn’t made a formal announcement on extending eligibility for basketball players who were denied a postseason opportunity, but O’Regan and JMU are operating as if that won’t happen.
So Kamiah Smalls, Barrier, Kayla Cooper-Williams, Devon Merritt and Jackie Benitez will graduate from JMU after the Dukes won 100 games over the past four seasons with three consecutive CAA regular-season championships - but without an NCAA Tournament appearance.
“I don’t necessarily know what to do,” said O’Regan, who has been working from home and talking with players and recruits on the phone since the season’s abrupt end. “Nobody knows. It’s never been done.”
One consideration is when the new Atlantic Union Bank Center arena opens next fall to introduce banners for regular-season conference championships.
“We should have had a chance at a banner,“ Barrier said. “We were having a great year with a shot at redemption.”
JMU currently has banners hanging in the Convocation Center to recognize CAA Tournament champs, and NCAA and NIT appearances. The Dukes could also hand out CAA regular-season championship rings for 2020.
But for now, the seniors are moving on. O’Regan is working to help Smalls and Benitez secure agents as they pursue professional playing careers. He said Smalls projects as a possible second- or third-round pick in the WNBA Draft if it goes off as scheduled next month while Benitez could have several options to play overseas.
Merritt plans to enter a field outside of basketball while Barrier and Cooper-Williams might soon begin coaching careers. O’Regan hopes a season that will forever be marked with an asterisk doesn’t mean their achievements are lost.
“I don’t want it to go unnoticed, especially in a year like this, that we’ve won three straight,” he said. “Three straight regular-season championships is pretty good, and this year especially it just feels like everything disappears.”
