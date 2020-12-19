COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Sean O'Regan had each hand in his pants' pockets and he stared down at the floor as he headed to the locker room here Saturday afternoon on the Maryland campus.
His JMU team - after an encouraging start - came unglued in the second quarter and was blitzed 101-59 in nonconference women's basketball against host Maryland, which entered the game ranked No. 14 in the country.
It was the second lopsided road loss in a row for the Dukes - JMU fell 85-54 at West Virginia on Dec. 13.
"I am extremely disappointed," O'Regan told the media on Zoom. "We did not play as a team. It falls back on me, and that is something we are going to change."
"I think it is a healthy time to have a Christmas break," he added. "But we have to make some changes to get where we want to get to. Hopefully, we will learn from it. I am not pleased with that at all."
JMU got beat on the boards consistently in the second quarter and couldn't contend with 6-foot-1 Chloe Bibby, 6-3 Mimi Collins and 6-foot guard Ashley Owusu.
Bibby had 15 points in the first half and Owusu had 11 for Maryland. The Terps outscored JMU 29-8 in the second quarter and led 45-27 at halftime and extended the margin to 73-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Maryland won the battle of the boards 54-36 and the Dukes made just five of 25 shots from 3-point range. JMU was eight of 14 from the line while the hosts were 16 of 21.
"I don't think they are deep at all," O'Regan said of the Terps. "We got tired and stopped fighting through fatigue."
He noted Peyton McDaniel and Kiki Jefferson picked up their second foul in the second quarter.
"Now we don't have the fight from the rest of the group. Those are our two best players," O'Regan said. "Maryland turned it up a little bit in terms of their scoring. Again, we were so undisciplined. You lose a quarter 29-8 - I don't think that is their depth. I think it is more of us becoming undisciplined because we are getting tired. When you become tired you become undisciplined and stop doing the things that got you there."
O'Regan said the changes he refers to are not so much to do with the rotation of players.
"We are where we are rotationally for a reason," he said. "We have had plenty of sample size. It is discipline, it is playing more as a team. You get exposed when you are losing games by a lot of points."
He said with discipline a team wouldn't lose a game by 42 points.
"That's embarrassing," he said Saturday. "Fight only gives you so much. Some of those changes - maybe we will start quizzing the players on the scouting report. If you don't know in the third quarter if somebody (on the other team is a shooter) you have not done your work. We have had plenty of time to do the work. That is one example" of possible changes.
McDaniel had 14 points, freshman guard Jamia Hazell had 11 while Jefferson and Rayne Tucker each chipped in with eight. Tucker is from nearby New Carrollton, Maryland. Anne Diouf led the Dukes with nine rebounds.
"We are not playing for each other. We are not trusting each other on the floor when we go down" on the scoreboard, O'Regan said. "We don't play team-first basketball" when things get rough.
O'Regan picked up a technical in the second quarter and spoke with a referee at halftime before walking off the court.
"I was frustrated with the refs. I didn't think they were consistent enough," he said. "At the half, I just wanted to communicate (with the referee) my frustrations in a more calmer manner."
Owusu ended up with 19 points for the Terps, Diamond Miller had 18 and Bibby had 17.
The Dukes got an offensive rebound and then seconds later a layup by Jefferson to take a lead of 19-16 after the first quarter.
But Maryland (5-1), with height, was too much for the Dukes the rest of the way.
The Terps were coming off a four-point win Monday at Rutgers. Maryland entered the game averaging about 97 points per contest to lead the nation.
Last season, Maryland trailed by 16 points going into the fourth quarter before coming back to win by two in Harrisonburg over JMU.
JMU guard Maddie Green of Winchester played just four minutes off the bench Saturday. O'Regan said she had missed six of the previous eight days of practice due to a death in the family.
"She practiced the last two days," O'Regan said. "She had to quarantine (upon returning). I didn't think she would be ready to play the game physically. I am encouraged with her."
JMU, which fell to 4-3, is slated to begin play in the Colonial Athletic Association against Towson at home on Jan. 3.
