Emotions have run high this week for anyone who has an attachment to James Madison basketball.
The challenge for the Dukes' coaches - Louis Rowe on the men's side and Sean O'Regan for the women - is managing the ups and downs related to the final days of the Convocation Center.
The JMU men have already played their last game inside the arena the program has called home since 1982. The Dukes, mired in a disappointing season that sees them at the bottom of the CAA standings, came up just short against second-place William & Mary in Saturday's finale.
“The energy from the crowd (Saturday) was wonderful,” Rowe said. “Obviously the fans appreciate ... it wasn’t about this year because this has been a rough year, but it’s about the history of the Convo and our guys fed off it.”
It was clear Rowe's team gained some momentum from the festivities and excitement surrounding the event. But after suffering another tough loss the Dukes face a challenge of avoiding a let down in the final two regular-season games as JMU prepares for a road trip to Northeastern and Hofstra.
JMU (9-18, 2-14) plays in Boston on Thursday night then on Long Island on Saturday.
“I’m going to say to them that I was pleased with the effort (against William & Mary) and show them a couple of possessions that are just winning plays,” Rowe said. “You’re still teaching. Don’t worry about the finale. Today is another day to teach and keep eyes on what is right in front of you.”
The JMU women's team (21-4, 12-2) faces the flip side of that coin. There will be similar fanfare for Sunday's final home game against Delaware, which also happens to be Senior Day for one of the school's most successful classes.
But first, JMU has a Friday matchup with Drexel, which just might be the women's most anticipated regular-season CAA contest in a few years.
“I’ve thought a lot about this,” O’Regan said. “There are two separate games here. The Drexel game is a different game than the Delaware game. It’s not the last game at the Convo. It’s not senior night. I think it gets coupled with the weekend of it, but we’re not going to do that. But it is more meaningful. It’s a battle for first place against a team that beat us.”
The Dragons sit in first place in the CAA, a game ahead of the Dukes thanks to a blowout victory over JMU in the season's first meeting. Drexel is also the lone CAA team besides JMU with an RPI ranking in the Top 50, meaning a victory against the Dragons could be a big boost to the Dukes’ NCAA Tournament resume.
That leaves JMU in an attempt to avoid thinking too much about Sunday’s festivities until after taking care of business Friday.
“We want to get Drexel back,” O’Regan said. “To me, that’s our focus going into Friday. After that let’s deal with the emotional stuff.”
