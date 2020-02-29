James Madison scored four runs in the last of seventh to come back and beat Rider 8-7 in Harrisonburg in a non-conference baseball game Friday.
Brady Harju had three hits and drove in three runs and DH Kyle Novak had three hits with two runs scored and two driven in for the Dukes.
Leadoff hitter and freshman Chase DeLauter stayed hot for JMU (6-3) while going 2-for-5. The winning pitcher was Brett Ayer (2-1), who did not allow a hit or run in two innings with four strikeouts.
The coach of Rider is Barry Davis, a former standout at Bridgewater College who also played in the Rockingham County Baseball League. Davis is from Albemarle High in Charlottesville.
The series continues with a single game today at 2 p.m. with the finale Sunday at 1 p.m. Rider is based in New Jersey Davis faced JMU for the first time as a college coach.
Wilson Grad Gains EMU Honor
EMU women’s basketball senior Lexi Deffenbaugh (Wilson Memorial) had a season-high 15 points against Bridgewater in the next-to-last game of her career.
She has been named the school’s athlete of the week she ended her career with 235 assists — the eighth-best mark in school history. She had 11 points a week ago against Roanoke, which upset Bridgewater on Thursday in the ODAC tournament.
College VolleyballElizabethtown 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Wyatt Bollinger of Eastern Mennonite had 31 assists but the Royals lost at home. EMU is now 3-4 this season. Bollinger played in high school at Eastern Mennonite and is from Harrisonburg. The scores were 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20.
Bridgewater Baseball Change
With cold weather expected today, Bridgewater College called off a baseball doubleheader slated for Saturday against Penn State-Altoona. The schools are trying to come up with a makeup date. The high today in Harrisonburg is expected to be 36 degrees.
— DN-R Sports Desk
