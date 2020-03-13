College sports, as we know now, are on hold. But James Madison’s search for a new men’s basketball coach goes on.
The NCAA, on Thursday, canceled competition for the remainder of the school year, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Friday the Colonial Athletic Association canceled all spring sports competitions. JMU, along with many other CAA institutions, switched to online distance learning and the National Association of Basketball Coaches called off its annual convention.
JMU, which mutually parted ways with coach Louis Rowe at the end of his fourth losing season, has been forced to adjust - but has continued with the process of hiring a replacement.
“Obviously the administration has had urgent matters to attend to today, but the men's basketball search remains a high priority,” JMU assistant athletic director Kevin Warner said on Thursday. “Some candidates today are also dealing with sudden changes to the postseason and a possible abrupt ending for their student-athletes. So a lot is happening quickly. But the search will continue on as expedient of a timeline as circumstances will allow, and we will communicate with coaches under whatever conditions make the most sense for everyone involved.”
When contacted earlier in the week, JMU officials declined to even speculate on a timeline for the search. Now it’s not exactly clear what recent events mean for the coaching carousel.
Suddenly every coach in America no longer has games to prepare for and recruiting activities are limited. In theory, that would make coaches more available for interviews.
But it’s also unclear how guidelines for limiting the spread of the coronavirus might influence in-person meetings, travel and use of campus facilities. Events such as conference and NCAA Tournaments and the NABC convention have commonly been meeting grounds for administrators, coaches, and agents. With all those events canceled the old handbook could be tossed out the window.
In the meantime, JMU basketball staffers Eric Wagenlander and Ryan Kardok remained with the program to manage day-to-day tasks for the men’s basketball team during the transition period.
Rowe, who had one year left on his contract at a salary of about $260,000, was paid the remainder of his deal through private resources.
Among many questions for the JMU athletic department going forward is where the basketball program turns next. JMU officials will no doubt try to keep a tight lid on the search, but a few names have surfaced early in the process.
Radford coach Mike Jones has been mentioned by multiple national college basketball reporters. Jones has five 20-plus win seasons in nine years with the Highlanders, including back-to-back Big South regular-season titles the past two seasons for the school in southwest Virginia. JMU lost at Radford this past season with JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne on hand.
Sources indicated that while Jones is considered a candidate, reports he and the Dukes are close to reaching a deal are false at this time.
A source with knowledge of the talks said JMU has also been in contact with Furman head coach Bob Richey. Richey has gone 73-26 (41-13 in the Southern Conference) in three full seasons as Furman, where he was previously an assistant. During the 2018-19 season his Paladins were ranked in the AP Top 25 for three weeks, a first in school history.
But Richey also grew up in the Greenville, S.C., metro area near the Furman campus. It may take a lot to lure him away.
While Richey’s contract at the private school is not available to the public, two other top Southern Conference coaches - UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller and East Tennessee’s Steve Forbes - make more than $300,000 and $400,000 respectively. A source told the Daily News-Record that Richey makes “good money” at Furman, but early discussions with JMU were at least enticing enough to get his attention.
“I doubt he would consider a move unless it was worth his while,” the source said when asked about a potential salary offered by JMU. “So i guess that answers that.”
Rowe’s annual compensation during his four years at his alma mater was in the bottom half of the Colonial Athletic Association, where at least five coaches make $400,000 or more.
