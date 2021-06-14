James Madison University has not had one of its former players in the Major Leagues since 2013, when Ryan Reid pitched for the Pirates on July 4 of that year in his last outing in The Show.
That absence of nearly eight years is not entirely the fault of Marlin Ikenberry, who has been the JMU head coach since he was hired on June 30, 2015, by athletic director Jeff Bourne and staff.
His tenuous contract status has been the topic of some speculation around town and from many in the baseball community for the past few weeks, after the Dukes finished last out of five schools in the South Division of the Colonial Athletic Association. The status of Ikenberry was put to rest Monday as the school announced he would return for the 2022 season with a one-year contract extension.
Four of his former pitchers from the 2019 draft, who were also developed by associate head coach/pitching coach Jimmy Jackson, have fared well as relievers this spring in the minor league ranks with the Orioles, Mets, Dodgers and Indians.
What is perhaps shocking is that JMU has no former players on the 40-man roster of any Major League team - which was a given for the program in the 1980s, 1990s and the first decade of this century.
Getting players to the Major Leagues, however, is not the stated goal of the program for Bourne, who repeatedly says he wants all student-athletes at JMU to compete for a title in the CAA and thus an appearance in the NCAA tournament every four years. But Bourne did point out in a release Monday the success of some recent draft picks in a short statement.
JMU baseball has not appeared in the NCAA tournament since 2011, when former coach Spanky McFarland was guiding the program. Richmond native Ikenberry came from VMI to take over the JMU program after McFarland, who had led the Dukes since 1998.
The Dukes were 11-17 this year - the worst winning percentage since 2015, the last year under McFarland. JMU had at least one player in the majors from 1978-86 and again from 1995 to 2010. But the drop has been drastic.
To be fair, similar Division I programs in the state have dropped off when it comes to producing Major League talent.
William and Mary, also in the CAA, also hasn't had an alum in the majors since 2013, when infielder Brendan Harris played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, after stops with several other teams, including the Nationals.
George Mason has had six alums make the majors - JMU has had 12. The Patriots of the Atlantic 10 have had just two former players in The Show since 2014 but none last year or this season.
Former CAA foe VCU, now in the Atlantic 10, hadn't put a player in the majors since pitcher Ian Thomas in 2014 before infielder Vimael Machin broke in with Oakland last year.
But the Rams won the Atlantic 10 Conference title again this year and appeared in the NCAA tourney. VCU beat JMU by a combined 30-19 in two games in Harrisonburg last month and was 38-16 this year.
It probably doesn’t help Ikenberry that more than half of his coaching colleagues at JMU have been named coach of the year in the CAA in the past year, as Bourne noted recently. The winning percentage was around 70 percent for the entire athletic program this academic year.
And the past two college baseball seasons have been a challenge for every coach across the country, from Division III to Division I to junior college, due mostly to the pandemic.
JMU played just 16 games, going 10-6, in 2020 before the season was called off. And this past year, the Dukes played just 28 games – the fewest among 10 CAA schools. The team paused due to COVID-19 issues for several weeks.
Northeastern, the CAA champion way up north in weather-challenged Boston, got in 23 CAA contests and 48 games overall.
Did Ikenberry catch a break since the last two seasons were not normal?
Perhaps, and with the feel-good vibes of the College World Series appearance by the softball team this month the last thing JMU wanted was some negative news around one of its programs. The university had to deal with that for nearly four years before new men’s basketball coach Mark Byington helped turn that program around in less than a year.
Now Bourne hopes his baseball coach can turn things around in the coming year - and he may have to.
