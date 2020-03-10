After winning a third consecutive regular-season Colonial Athletic Association title, James Madison also won the CAA Awards show.
Dukes senior Kamiah Smalls, on Tuesday, was named the women’s basketball CAA Player of the Year. In addition fellow JMU senior Kayla Cooper-Williams repeated as the league Defensive Player of the Year and freshman teammate Kiki Jefferson was the Rookie of the Year.
Smalls was named the preseason conference player of the year each of the past two seasons but lost out on the postseason honor a year ago to Drexel’s Bailey Greenberg. JMU coach Sean O’Regan said Monday he didn’t think there should be any doubt the award was Smalls’ this time around.
“What she has done, what she’s meant to us, she should be a landslide,” O’Regan said. “To me, it’s a competitive year for player of the year. But I think Kamiah, for us being what we are, 25-4, 16-2 in the league, and as dominate as anybody in the league. I think she deserves it.”
Smalls, who averaged 18.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 47 percent in the regular season, was joined on the first team by Greenberg, Delaware’s Nicole Enabosi, Towson’s Kionna Jeter and William & Mary’s Eva Hodgson.
JMU placed two more on the all-conference roster with senior guard Jackie Benitez earning second-team honors and Cooper-Williams making the third team.
Jefferson, who averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds, was named the CAA Rookie of the Week nine times during the season. She was joined on the CAA All-Rookie squad by her JMU teammate Rayne Tucker.
“If I had to lobby for Kiki, we’ve got a problem,” O’Regan said. “Kiki is the Rookie of the Year. It’s unbelievable the year she’s had.”
