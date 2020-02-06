PHILADELPHIA - James Madison's respite from the woes of Colonial Athletic Association play was a short one. Drexel built an early lead Thursday at the Daskalakis Athletic Center and never trailed on the way to a 78-67 victory against the Dukes in college basketball.
James Butler finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Drexel as JMU (9-14, 2-10 CAA) lost its eighth game in nine tries. The Dragons (13-11, 6-5) snapped a three-game losing streak while the Dukes stayed tied with UNC Wilmington at the bottom of the conference standings.
"From the start they were the aggressor," JMU coach Louis Rowe said on the Dukes' postgame radio broadcast. "That's how they play, especially at home. They took it to us. There were quite a few 50-50 balls where it looked like our guys were saying somebody else was going to get it, instead of just going to get it."
JMU sophomore guard Deshon Parker scored a career-high 23 points to lead JMU and also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Parker got 18 of his points in the first half to help the Dukes keep it close after Drexel quickly opened up a 13-1 lead in the game's opening minutes.
"Part of that was they were aggressive," Rowe said of the Dragons. "If you think of the second-chance points they got ... they got it easy and that kills us. We didn't finish around the basket. They took it to us. Absolutely."
But JMU went just 1 for 12 behind the 3-point line while the Dragons hit 11 of 29 from deep to help build a comfortable lead and never let the Dukes get within two possessions in the second half.
Camren Wynter added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Drexel, which had seven players score at least eight points. Matt Lewis finished with 15 points - the only other JMU player to score in double figures. Dwight Wilson added six points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes.
JMU next makes a short trip across the state line to Delaware to face the Blue Hens on Saturday at 2 p.m. Delaware has won five in a row after holding off visiting Towson on Thursday night 84-78.
In other local action Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Covenant 54, Eastern Mennonite 51: Jonas Sanker scored four points in the final 15 seconds as Covenant stunned Eastern Mennonite 54-51 in Virginia Independent Conference action in Charlottesville.
Chance Church led the Flames (16-6, 8-3 VIC) with 13 points while Adam Hatter and Trey Gillenwater added 12 apiece. Aviwe Mahlong also finished with nine for EMHS while Nick Jones chipped in with four.
Girls Basketball
Covenant 37, Eastern Mennonite 33: Avery Nussbaum had 21 points, including six 3s, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 37-33 Blue Ridge Conference loss to Covenant in Charlottesville.
Halie Mast added seven points and nine rebounds for the Flames (11-8, 4-5 BRC) while Maya Ferrell chipped in with five points.
Smith Commits To Shepherd
PENN LAIRD — Spotswood receiver Rob Smith officially committed to Shepherd University on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4 three-sport standout was a first-team all-state selection for the Trailblazers this past season after finishing with 57 catches for 1,143 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Smith will join an SU program that is amongst the best in the country at the Division II level.
JMU Soccer Product Scores
CJ Sapong, a former soccer standout at James Madison, scored the first goal of the preseason for the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer. The Manassas native played for the Dukes from 2007-10 and joined Chicago last year.
Women's Lacrosse
James Madison, the NCAA champion in 2018, begins this season at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against North Carolina. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 2 in the nation. The Dukes host No. 23 Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Bridgewater College basketball plays at Ferrum on Saturday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. The Eagles are 11-2 and tied with Emory & Henry for second in the ODAC. Washington & Lee is first at 12-2. The BC men host Emory & Henry on Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Eastern Mennonite men are at Guilford; the EMU women are at Randolph on Saturday.
