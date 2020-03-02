HEMPSTEAD, N.Y - So much for the Dukes taking some momentum into the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
James Madison allowed a staggering 61 points in the first half and lost 97-81 on Saturday at Hofstra in the regular-season finale in CAA men's basketball.
It was the seventh loss in a row for the last-place Dukes (9-20, 2-16 in the CAA), who as the No. 10 seed will face No. 7 Elon on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in southeast Washington in the first day of the tournament.
JMU ended the regular season alone in last place in the CAA for the first time since 2005-06. That season the Dukes also won just two conference games under former coach Matt Brady. One of the assistant coaches that year was Louis Rowe, now in his fourth season as the head mentor.
Hofstra (23-8, 14-4), with the win, clinched the regular-season title. That brought tears to the eyes of Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich. “We’re more than a team,” he told Newsday of New York. “It’s not just about the basketball and the winning.”
JMU junior guard Matt Lewis had 22 points, sophomore Deshon Parker had 18 and freshman Michael Christmas had 16 points and six boards.
"We just didn't come out and close down on defense anywhere close to where we needed to,” Rowe told the media following the game. “Credit to Hofstra, as they shot incredibly well today, but we need to take that challenge moving forward. I was happy to see the way guys like Julien Wooden and Michael Christmas competed today, especially in the second half, but we have tournament basketball coming and we know we need to be better."
Lewis is now fourth on the all-time JMU list with 1,557 points. He passed Ron Curry (1,550), who has played overseas since ending his college career in 2016.
The Pride was paced by a pair of senior guards who combined for 61 points. Eli Pemberton had 35 of them and Desure Buie had 26.
In other weekend action:
College Softball
James Madison 13, North Carolina State 5: Sara Jubas had homers in her first two at-bats and Hannah File had a three-run shot as James Madison beat host North Carolina State 13-5 on Saturday.
Lehigh 6, James Madison 2: Earlier on Saturday, the Dukes lost 6-2 to Lehigh of the Patriot League.
James Madison 15, Lehigh 3 (5): Sara Jubas had three hits and scored three times and Kate Gordon (Page) had two hits, including a homer, as the Dukes won 15-3 Sunday.
James Madison 13, North Carolina A&T 0 (5): Gordon had two hits and drove in four as the Dukes won 13-0 over North Carolina A & T on Sunday.
Castleton 9, Eastern Mennonite 5: The Royals began the season Sunday in South Carolina with a 9-5 loss to Castleton. Emily Campbell (Broadway) pitched all seven innings for EMU and allowed seven earned runs.
Muhlenberg 10, Eastern Mennonite 9 (5): Eastern Mennonite was held to three singles in 10-0 loss Sunday. Catcher Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) reached base three times on walks for EMU.
Bridgewater 9, Franklin 0: Katrina Martin had two hits and drove in three for Bridgewater in a 9-0 win over Franklin in Florida Saturday.
Aurora 9, Bridgewater 4: Bridgewater, in its second game Saturday, lost 9-4 to Aurora.
College Baseball
Rider 3, James Madison 2: In the first game Sunday, Chase DeLauter (0-2) gave up a single run in three of the four innings he worked to take the loss as JMU fell 3-2.
James Madison 16, Rider 2: In the second game Sunday, Michael Morgan was 5-for-6 for James Madison in a 16-2 victory at home over Rider. Justin Showalter (Turner Ashby) picked up the win and is now 3-0. Nick Zona had three hits for the Dukes.
College Volleyball
Juniata 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite lost 3-0 on Saturday to Juniata, ranked No. 14 in the country in Division III men's volleyball.
EMU Qualifies For Nationals
The EMU Disc Golf team, paced by Cameron Byer, Jared Oyer, Trevor Oyer and Silas Driver, won a qualifier at home Saturday over Tennessee Tech to qualify for a national event next month in Rock Hill, S.C. Driver posted a 49 (-5) in Harrisonburg.
- DN-R Sports Desk
