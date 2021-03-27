The James Madison lacrosse team, ranked No. 22 in the country, led 7-6 at halftime in Harrisonburg but lost 15-12 on Friday against No. 8 Virginia.
Isabella Peterson had four goals for JMU and teammates Kacey Knobloch and Rachel Matey each had three assists for the Dukes.
Virginia had 26 shots on goal while the Dukes had 20. The Cavaliers scored seven straight goals after trailing 7-4. JMU had five goals in a row to build that 7-4 advantage.
JMU is now 4-4 while Virginia is 9-2.
In other college sports Friday:
Women's Tennis
James Madison 7, North Carolina Wilmington 0: The Dukes won on the road 7-0 in women's tennis in Colonial Athletic Association action. The team of redshirt sophomore Kylie Moulin and redshirt senior Jona Roka, ranked 76th in the nation, gave JMU the early advantage with a 6-2 win in doubles.
“I’m really pleased with the way we competed and handled the conditions today. We adjusted quickly to the wind and gave ourselves good momentum grabbing the doubles point," JMU Coach Shelley Jaudon said in a statement from the university.
The Dukes improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the CAA this year while the Seahawks fell to 5-7, 0-1. JMU is slated to play Saturday at Elon, also in North Carolina, at 11 a.m.
Bridgewater 7, Randolph 1: Whitney Kiser of Bridgewater won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as the Eagles won in Lynchburg 8-1 over Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference tennis.
The Eagles are 3-0, 2-0 while Randolph is 2-7, 1-4.
Field Hockey
Shenandoah 3, Bridgewater 0: Shenandoah scored a goal in every quarter but the second and beat Bridgewater 3-0 in ODAC field hockey. The Eagles are 3-3, 3-3 while Shenandoah improved to 5-1, 5-1.
Swimming and Diving
The James Madison divers, led by senior Emily Gross, dominated the first day of the Colonial Athletic Association championships in Delaware on Friday. Gross (297.90) won the 3-meter title - the third year in a row a JMU athlete has won the title. The event ends today.
ODAC Softball
Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater, slated to play Sunday in ODAC softball, will now play two games Monday in Park View starting at 3:30 p.m. due to weather concerns for Sunday.
Freshman Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) leads the Royals in hitting at .308.
Junior catcher Sarah Wimer (Broadway) has five hits and eight RBIs in just eight at-bats for BC.
EMU is 1-3 overall and 0-0 in the ODAC while the Eagles are 2-0, 0-0.
State Basketball
In state men's basketball, former VCU coach Shaka Smart, according to reports Friday, will become the head coach at Marquette after a less than stellar run at Texas.
Smart grew up in Wisconsin, played in college in Ohio and was part of the coaching staffs at California of Pennsylvania, Dayton, Akron, Clemson and Florida before going to Richmond in 2009 to take over the Rams.
VCU, a former CAA rival with James Madison, is now in the Atlantic 10. Another Atlantic 10 school, George Mason of Fairfax, hired Baltimore native Kim English to be its new coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Paulsen, who was at Mason for six seasons.
