The James Madison field hockey team picked up some major honors Thursday, as sophomore forward Eveline Zwager was named the Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association while veteran mentor Christy Morgan was named Coach of the Year.
But it was the results later in the day that pleased Morgan — as the Dukes beat Drexel 4-3 in overtime at the University of Delaware to advance to the CAA title game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
JMU will play host Delaware, which beat William and Mary 1-0 Thursday, for the title. The Dukes beat the Tribe 2-1 in Harrisonburg on April 13.
“Our priority is to continue to play, continue to live for another game,” Morgan said in a telephone interview Thursday. “That is what we focus on and that is the most important thing, that we have advanced forward.”
The nationally-ranked Dukes advanced as Zwager had two assists and Caroline Cahill had one goal and two assists. “She is a game-changer,” Morgan said of Cahill, from Yorktown Heights, New York.
Cahill scored the game-winning goal in overtime; both players were named first-team all-CAA earlier in the day.
“We didn’t play our best hockey. We played well enough to get a lot of opportunities,” Morgan said. “Stats-wise, we dominated. We have yet to play our best hockey. My hope is this wakes everyone up and we play our best game on Saturday.”
“We left a lot of opportunities out there,” Morgan added. “That will be our priority in practice” Friday.
Morgan won Coach of the Year for the fourth time while Zwager, from hockey hotbed The Netherlands, was the fourth JMU player to garner the Player of the Year award. She entered Thursday averaging 2.2 points per contest.
“Eveline is a dynamic player,” Morgan said. “She plays with great passion; that is probably her greatest strength.”
She is one of two players from The Netherlands on the JMU roster. The Dukes’ roster includes athletes from around the United States as well.
“My priority is to find the best players out there,” Morgan said. “Right now we have two international players. I think right now it is easier than ever to get international players. But is very hard to get the right one into your program.”
The other player from Europe is Diede Remijnse, a sophomore midfielder. “She is just a dream to coach,” Morgan said. “They are both committed players and team players, and that is special.”
JMU is 6-1 overall and 5-0 in CAA games this year.
“The opportunity to play in the finals is wonderful,” Morgan said. “We are a humble team. We know everything we get we have to work for. COVID has taught us we don’t take anything for granted. We don’t take any opportunity for granted. We will be ready and give it everything we have to be the best team in the CAA.”
JMU Basketball
James Madison’s top post player is heading to a conference rival, but the Dukes have found a replacement in women’s basketball.
Rayne Tucker, who played two seasons at JMU before entering the NCAA transfer portal last month, announced via social media on Wednesday she was heading to Towson. The Tigers and Dukes split two games this past season with JMU finishing one game ahead of Towson in second place in the CAA. Tucker, a 6-foot-1 New Carrollton, Md., product, was third on the team in scoring at 10.3 points and second in rebounding at 6.5 boards a game.
But the Dukes may have found the player to replace that production in Georgia State transfer Taylor Hosendove, who made her decision to join the Dukes this week. Hosendove, a 6-1 forward, began her career at Clemson before spending two years at Georgia State. She averaged 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season and a year earlier was the Panthers’ leading scorer and rebounder at 11.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
In other basketball news, Kiki Jefferson of the Dukes was named first-team all-state by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.
In other college sports Thursday:
Softball
Shenandoah 10, Eastern Mennonite 2: Sierra Lantz (Broadway) had three hits and Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) had two for Eastern Mennonite but the Royals fell 10-2 in the second game of a doubleheader in Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball action to Shenandoah.
In the first game, host Shenandoah won 6-5 despite four runs in the fourth for the Royals. Bri Allen (Fort Defiance) drove in two runs for EMU, Korenn Paige had three hits and drove in three, pitcher Emily Campbell (Broadway) had a hit and scored a run and Erin Keith also had two hits.
EMU is 2-22 overall and 0-18 in the ODAC while the Hornets are 7-17, 4-12.
