James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti officially announced the addition of three transfers for the 2021 season: safety Josh Sarratt from VMI; safety Jalen Phelps from Eastern Michigan; and defensive lineman Jordan Funk from Army West Point.
Funk has four years of eligibility left, Sarratt will have three and Phelps will have one season to play for the Dukes.
- DN-R Sports Desk
