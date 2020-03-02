As the James Madison women’s basketball program celebrated its past over the weekend, it also got a promising look into the future.
It would have been quite difficult for JMU’s two freshmen, Kiki Jefferson and Rayne Tucker, to totally steal the spotlight during the final two games at the Convocation Center. But it was also impossible not to notice the budding standouts even among a myriad of festivities to honor the Dukes’ seniors, former players and the arena itself.
JMU picked up a pair of victories against Drexel and Delaware to move into a tie for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association standings, and they did it against the past two CAA Players of the Year — Drexel’s Bailey Greenberg and Blue Hens center Nicole Enabosi.
Both Jefferson and Tucker made highlight reel plays when given the opportunity to go against the former conference MVPs.
“Rayne was a huge reason we won the,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said after beating Delaware on Sunday. “She didn’t seem scared of the moment at all. Kiki is the same way. I thought she was great Friday night. I was obviously proud of Rayne and playing her down the stretch.”
While the Dukes team defensive effort almost completely shut down Greenberg in a 30-point victory on Friday, Jefferson also had her way with the senior on the offensive end.
Jefferson, the eight-time CAA Rookie of the Week, scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. Perhaps the play of the game in a contest filled with impressive JMU moments was when the Lancaster, Penn., product took the ball in transition and went right at Greenberg, faking right before crossing over left and scoring as the CAA All-Defensive team selection tripped over her own feet.
The Dukes had a bit more trouble Saturday with Enabosi, who scored 24 points. But JMU also kept Delaware’s double-double machine off the boards, limiting her to three rebounds while Tucker came off the bench to score 11 points and grab 10 rebounds against her.
“I thought Rayne was incredible today,” O’Regan said.. “Her numbers showed it. That’s a breakout performance if she hadn’t broken out already.”
There were also moments when Tucker was simply more physical than the fifth-year senior, including a three point-play in which she grabbed an offensive rebound, powered through a foul from Enabosi and scored before completing a three-point play to tie the game.
As JMU heads toward the postseason with a CAA title and NCAA Tournament berth on its mind — the Dukes have two more regular season games remaining — O’Regan recognizes his youngest players are competing without fear.
“Over time, with history, you build those rivalries a little bit more,” he said. “We still consider Elon a big rivalry losing to them a couple years ago. Rayne and Kiki haven’t felt a lot of that yet. I think they are a little numb. ‘Who is this? I’ll take Enabosi.’ I kind of like that innocence, that niaveness right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.