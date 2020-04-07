Sherese Pittman, a junior at the Seward School in Richmond and a class of 2021 basketball player, committed to James Madison University via Twitter on Tuesday.
She was the player of the year at the Division II level in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association this past season.
“This has been an incredible journey thus far and I look forward to growing at the next level,” she wrote.
EMU Volleyball
Jacob Durren of Eastern Mennonite University was named to the All-Continental Volleyball Conference (CVC) Second Team in men’s volleyball.
The resident of Gloucester played in all 11 matches and in 34 sets and had 49 kills on 117 attempts. The middle blocker had a season-best 11 blocks in a match against Elizabethtown and hit above .500 in two of three EMU wins.
On the defensive end he had 19 total blocks. The All-CVC awards are voted on by the league’s coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. EMU was 3-8 this season.
Kratz With Yankees
Before spring training came to an end, former EMU standout Erik Kratz, 39, played in several games with the New York Yankees. A catcher, Kratz ended last year at Triple-A in the Yankees’ system. He was drafted out of EMU by Toronto.
Major League Baseball, according to national reports Tuesday, was floating the idea of starting the season with all of the teams based in Arizona.
— D-NR Sports Desk
