NORFOLK — Malik Curry of host Old Dominion had a three-pointer ruled after the final buzzer as James Madison escaped with an 80-78 victory on Wednesday in a non-conference contest in men's college basketball. Matt Lewis and Darius Banks had 21 points for JMU and Zach Jacobs added 20.
The Dukes led 61-55 with 6:48 left before going on a run of 9-0 to take a lead of 70-55 with 3:56 remaining. The Monarchs trimmed the margin to 75-69 on a basket by Xavier Green with 34 seconds left.
Another basket by Green from ODU cut the lead to 75-71 with 22 seconds left. Lewis made two free throws with 12 ticks left to up the margin to 75-71. Then Curry hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to trim the lead to 79-78. Jacobs made a free throw with three seconds to go for the final margin.
JMU (3-2) led 37-32 at halftime as junior forward Jacobs, from Richmond, had 11 points and Banks added 10.
The Monarchs (3-2) were picked to finish fourth in Conference USA by Street & Smith’s magazine.
The Dukes return to action Saturday at 2 p.m., hosting New Hampshire in another non-conference game. New Hampshire was 5-24 overall last season and was picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in the America East Conference by Street & Smith’s this season.
But the Wildcats are 3-2 after beating host Central Connecticut State on Tuesday.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men's Basketball
Bridgewater 84, Mary Washington 80: Chandler Murray had 18 points and nine rebounds as Bridgewater defeated Mary Washington 84-80 on Wednesday. Freshman guard Will Bowser had 16 points in the first half for Bridgewater, who improved to 1-2.
Murray hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to give his team a lead of 83-77. Murray, after a defensive rebound with six seconds left, hit one of two free throws with two ticks remaining to seal the victory.
Mary Washington (4-1) led 50-44 at halftime with four players scoring double digits in the first 20 minutes. Bridgewater was 14 of 32 from the three-point line while Mary Washington was eight of 32.
- DN-R Sports Desk
