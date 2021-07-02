It didn't take long for Samantha (Sam) Gjormand to find herself at a baseball game.
And 22 years later that is still the case for the recent James Madison University graduate - who has bigger goals in mind as she eyes a career in the sport.
Gjormand was born at a hospital in Arlington on April 29, 1999. The next day she was taken by her mother Beth to a baseball game in Vienna at Madison High, where her father Mark has been the head coach for more than two decades. A foul ball came her way when she was two days old and someone nearby ran over to make sure the baseball didn't hit her.
“You can quite literally say I was born into the game,” Gjormand said this week from Massachusetts, where she is spending the summer as the assistant general manager with the Wareham Gatemen in the prestigious Cape Cod League. “We joke about that all of the time.”
She has been around baseball her whole life - even though she gave softball a whirl as a player.
"She just didn't like it," says her father, who went to Oakton High.
Gjormand's mother has been an athletic trainer at high schools after attending Madison High and West Virginia University, so sports runs deep in the family.
“I played baseball until I was 13 years old and I played softball a little bit," Sam Gjormand said. "My heart wasn’t in it; I liked baseball a lot more. It drew me back. I took a big role with my dad at Madison with summer camps. I was running his summer program for him. We have a program called MVP International Athletics and we send teams overseas to play games. I took on a pretty big logistic role when that company got started in 2013. It just kind of grew. I had to do a lot of work to prove myself."
That company has led to baseball trips for her to Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, The Netherlands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
"She has a bright future," Wareham general manager Andrew Lang, who played in the minors, told the News-Record on Friday. "She is running the day-to-day at this point. I handed everything over to her. She has taken it and run with it."
JMU Connection
Her father has known Marlin Ikenberry, the JMU coach, for many years. And Ikenberry made it clear when she was in high school he wanted her to come to Harrisonburg to work with the Dukes.
Gjormand just finished four years assisting the baseball team at JMU, as she rose to the director of student managers for the Dukes this past season. Her duties also included set up and break down on games days and assisting with video and team organization.
She graduated this past semester with a BS in sport and recreation management.
“I was really lucky with the role that ended up letting me take," said Gjormand, who also attended a lot of Washington Nationals games at an early age since her father had prime tickets. "We were not sure what I was going to be able to do within the program. I think I worked pretty hard to earn that respect to have the on-field role that I did by my senior year. I just had a blast. I am so thankful for the opportunities they gave me. I am lucky. My dad has a lot of connections in the game."
And she has made the best of those connections and impressed those around her.
"She is very energetic about her job," said JMU slugger Chase DeLauter, the West Virginia native playing this summer for Orleans in the Cape Cod Baseball League. "You never see her in a bad mood."
"Sam is the best," says Jimmy Jackson, the Associate Head Coach/Pitching for JMU. "She does anything and everything. She went above the call. From being a coaches' daughter, she has a good idea of what is needed to do. She is really persistent. From a manager's standpoint, she never looks at anything that is beneath her. She leads by example" with other student managers.
The company that her father runs employs several players who competed at the colllege or pro level, and many have roots in northern Virginia.
That includes former Major League pitcher Pete Schourek, who went to George Marshall High in Falls Church and finished second to Greg Maddux in the Cy Young voting in the National League in 1995 while with the Reds. He began his career with New York Mets in 1991 and ended his run in 2001 with the Boston Red Sox.
Lofty Goal
Gjormand (her father has Norwegian roots) also hopes to move up the ladder in baseball - she aspires to one day be the general manager of a professional baseball organization. "I am trying to get my foot in the door," said Gjormand, who has two younger brothers. One of them, Josh, plays baseball as a pitcher/infielder at the University of Lynchburg and was teammates this season with senior pitcher Adam Dofflemyer, a Spotswood graduate.
She was supposed to work for Wareham in 2020 but the pandemic wiped out the summer season in one of the top amateur circuits in the country. One of her duties this summer is as a coordinator for Major League scouts, who flock to the Cape every season.
"I got a phone call from Andrew [in 2020] and he offered me the job up here," she said of Wareham general manager Lang. "I am just having a blast. It has been nothing but fun and full of learning opportunities."
She is living with other interns near the beach.
Said Lang, who played at Division III Southern Maine and is an attorney: "She has done a great job. She proved herself the first week."
More than 1400 players from the Cape have gone on to play in the majors.
Current Washington Nationals' slugger Kyle Schwarber was with the team in 2012-13.
Other Cape Hall of Famers to play for Wareham, besides Schwarber, include former Major League stars Chuck Knoblauch; Ben Sheets; Carlos Pena, who played in college at Northeastern; and Mo Vaughn, who also played for the Harrisonburg Turks while in college at Seton Hall.
Former JMU star Scott Mackie played for Wareham in 1986-87 and Fort Defiance and JMU product Chris Huffman pitched for the Gatemen in 2012-13. Former Virginia Tech and Major League pitcher Brad Clontz was with Wareham in 1991 and University of Virginia product Pat Daneker, who also pitched in The Show, played for the Gatemen in 1995-96.
Ty McFarland, a Turner Ashby and JMU product, was with Wareham in 2012, as was former JMU pitcher Brian McNichol in the 1990s. Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro, a Staunton High graduate, pitched for Wareham in 2015. He is now recovering from being hit with a batted ball while with Triple-A Durham earlier this season.
Gjormand has been motivated by the career of Kim Ng, who became the first general manager of a Major League team when she was hired by the Marlins prior to this season. Other women have been hired by Major League teams to be coaches, and the Boston Red Sox hired the first Black female, Bianca Smith, to work as a coach in the minors.
"A lot of women have broken through that glass ceiling and made a name for themselves the last few years," Gjormand said.
The JMU graduate plans to put in the time that is needed.
"Any task that is thrown at me, I am going to be the hardest-working person doing it. I will do what I can to be successful and put the best product out on the field," Gjormand said.
