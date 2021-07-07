Jacob Wukie, who grew up in Ohio, had a simple reason for attending James Madison University and joining the archery team in 2004.
“At that point I hadn’t really shot much re-curve at all and I had never shot a tournament with it,” he said of the style used in most major events. “I had some interest in the Olympics and saw that JMU had a good team and decided to go there. When I went to JMU is when I started putting the time in and learning to shoot the Olympic style.”
Putting in that time paid off for Wukie, who graduated from JMU in 2009 after he took a year off in 2007-08 to train at the U.S. Olympic Center. He won a silver medal in the 2012 Olympics in London for the Americans with a team that included Brady Ellison and Jake Kaminski.
"Immediately he knew he wanted to make the Olympic team," said Bob Ryder, the former JMU head coach, of Wukie's decision to come to Harrisonburg.
Nearly a decade later, Wukie is still competing at a high level – he is one of three archers who will make up the U.S. men's team for the upcoming Olympics in Japan.
The American squad leaves on July 15 and the Summer Games begin 10 days later. The Olympics, due to the pandemic, were pushed back a year and there have any been questions in the past few months if the event would even take place in 2021.
“They have recently approved 50 percent capacity” for fans at the archery events in Japan, said Wukie. "We might get some heckling if we are shooting against Japan. Maybe not heckling, but cheering for Japan. That will be different. I don't know what that will look like. The people we compete with from Japan are very nice and pleasant people so I don't expect any heckling. But I expect cheering [for the home country]. I am glad there will be people in the stands."
Wukie practices on his property in Ohio and tries to take about 300 practice shots per day when time permits. His full-time job is with a water treatment plant as an operator in Port Clinton, Ohio.
"We bring in lake water from Lake Erie, clean it and send it out," he said.
Wukie is not the only JMU connection to the American archery squad in Japan.
One of the three athletes on the women’s team is Casey Kaufhold, the daughter of former JMU All-American and 1983 graduate Rob Kaufhold.
"I have known Rob for a long time and he has always been very generous with me and I appreciate the effort he puts into the sport," said Wukie, who is married and his three young daughters. "I remember him talking about Casey when she was younger and the excitement and the success she was having there and then to be able to shoot with her on the team has just been pretty neat."
Casey Kaufhold is a teenager from Lancaster, Penn. "She has positive energy," Wukie said.
Harrisonburg has another connection to another shooting sport. Buffalo native Bob Foth competed for the USA in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics in rifle and won a silver medal small-bore 3 positions in 1992 in Barcelona. He is the son of Don and Margaret Foth, long-time residents of Park View.
Wukie, meanwhile came to JMU and learned the Olympic style in his sport.
What is recurve in archery?
"This type of bow features limbs that curve away from the archer at each end when it is unstrung. Compared to bows with straight limbs, recurve bows are able to provide a higher level of energy and speed to an arrow. This type of bow has been used for centuries and is still used today in many archery competitions, including in the Olympics," according to www.sportslingo.com.
“The more you pull the heavier it gets,” said the 5-foot-11 Wukie, who is an avid outdoorsman.
Removed from competition, Wukie gets high marks from his former JMU mentor away from the high-level competition.
"You talk about an exceptional individual; he has a strong Christian faith," Ryder said. "He wouldn't say an unkind word to anyone he meets."
But Ryder said he is a fierce competitor.
“I take my faith in Jesus Christ very seriously and in all I do I seek to honor Him, that is most important to me, and my goal is to honor Him in all my activities," Wukie said on www.teamusa.org.
