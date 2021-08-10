Steve Nagy, a 2020 graduate of James Madison, knew early on he wanted to be involved in baseball but not as a player.
And about a decade later he is living the dream as a development scout based in Arizona with the Chicago Cubs. The former high school player from suburban Philadelphia began working in pro scouting on March 1 - but the roots were laid years ago.
“I wrote a hand-written letter to every Major League team when I was a freshman in high school asking the GMs how to get their job one day, which I look back on and laugh at a little bit since that probably wasn’t the best way to go about it,” Nagy, 23, said earlier this week from Arizona.
But it has worked out pretty well for Nagy, who was the director of operations for two years for the Dukes as a junior and senior.
The son of a high school baseball coach, Nagy just experienced his first trade deadline late last month as the Cubs dealt away veterans Anthony Rizzo (to the Yankees), Kris Bryant (Giants) and Javier Baez (Mets) for prospects.
Chicago, fourth out of five teams in the National League Central, figured it was time to rebuild nearly five years after the World Series victory of 2016.
Nagy has scouted more than 100 games since March and his input as relayed to Andrew Bassett, the director of pro scouting for the Cubs, played a small role in the trades.
“It was unbelievable, just to have a very, very small part in it,” Nagy said. “I would be lying to myself if I thought I had a big impact on it. It is an exciting time for your team; just to get a taste of it has been an unbelievable experience. I feel like I am living the dream. The night before the deadline I was getting texts from my boss. Things were constantly changing. It was really cool to be part of it in a small way.”
Jimmy Jackson, associate head coach/pitching coach for the Dukes, is not surprised at all by the meteoric rise of Nagy.
The JMU graduate had an internship in Arizona with the Brewers after his junior year and appeared to have a job with Milwaukee lined up after graduation before the pandemic hit - causing many Major League clubs to trim from scouting and player development last year.
"He is an incredible guy," Jackson said this week. "He really knows the game inside and out."
Jackson would not be surprised if Nagy - who played at Great Valley High in Malvern - became the general manager of a Major League team one day. He was a business management major at JMU and notes there are other important jobs in pro baseball besides general manager.
"He played at a high level of high school in Pennsylvania," Jackson said. "He is your typical over-achiever."
JMU has a long history with the Cubs.
Of the 12 former Dukes who played in the majors, two of them were drafted by the club: Lynchburg native and former catcher Mike Hubbard, who was selected in 1992 out of JMU then broke into the majors three years later with Chicago; and pitcher Brian McNichol, a native of Fairfax who was taken in 1995 then pitched in four games with the Cubs in 1999.
The last JMU player to be drafted by the Cubs was pitcher Adam Wynegar, in the sixth round in 2001. The Centreville High graduate never advanced beyond high Single-A with the organization.
Tom Nagy, the father of Steve, has been an assistant baseball coach for several years at Malvern Prep, his alma mater near Philadelphia. The elder Nagy played in college at Furman and is part of a rich tradition at Malvern Prep - also the alma mater of former Major League catcher Ben Davis, the second overall pick in 1995 out of the school by the San Diego Padres.
"I literally went to practice every day [at Malvern] and loved the game since I was a kid," Steve Nagy said.
That tradition rubbed off on Nagy, who could hardly walk or talk when he saw his first Philadelphia Phillies' game in person.
"From an early age, he would sit and watch a nine-inning game with no problem," Tom Nagy said of his son. "I encouraged him to write letters to general managers" while in high school.
The younger Nagy contacted JMU Coach Marlin Ikenberry before heading to Harrisonburg as a JMU freshman in the fall of 2016.
"For some reason JMU is a pretty popular school at my high school," Nagy said. "I think 10 students from my graduating class out of 300 went to JMU. I knew right away I was going to get involved with the baseball team and I became a student manager as a freshman."
Jackson said the Dukes found more duties for Nagy to take on after his first year.
And the JMU student has kept in touch with several former players, including the four pitchers drafted out of the program in 2019 - Shelton Perkins (Orioles), Nick Robertson (Dodgers), Kevin Kelly (Indians) and Dan Goggin (Mets) - and others including good friend Kyle Hayes, now playing in the Pioneer League in Montana.
"I tried to make the most of every opportunity and by my junior year was named director of baseball operations. I had a sit in our staff meetings and you start to see there are two sides to absolutely everything and gives me unique perspective," Nagy said.
And that perspective is paying off with the Cubs.
