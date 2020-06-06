Dogs are man’s best friend, according to an old proverb. But as Cailtin McAvoy soon learned, dogs can also make human’s best scene partners.
Shenandoah Valley native and resident Hallmark Channel actress Jen Lilley is organizing a #VoicesThatGive global talent contest to raise awareness for Project Orphans USA through July 11. Hinton native McAvoy is competing with a video submission that honors her roots, passions and family.
As an actress and dancer based in New York, the primary challenge facing McAvoy while recording a short film was posed by her current situation — staying on her family’s farm in Hinton to wait out the pandemic. Her typical backdrop and crew out of reach, McAvoy decided to use her surroundings to her advantage and employ the help of her family to bring her vision together in a week.
“My parents became my videographers, my brother become my writer and from there, it became a family project. We filmed it here on my family farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it was completely homegrown,” McAvoy said. “It was such a blessing to be home with my family because we all came together. We’re all creatives and we’re all itching to make something uplifting.”
Her video, “Scout,” is a 6-minute story of a dog that abruptly enters the protagonist’s quiet, calm life inexplicably.
Scout has been head of mischief-making for her family for 10 years, but in the film plays the role of the McAvoy’s first family dog, Toby, who passed away during the pandemic.
“I was 8-years-old, and he just appeared in our backyard one day. We went around the neighborhood, to the shelter, asking if anyone lost a dog. It started off with us going around asking, ‘Did you lose a dog? Is this your dog?’ … Then by the third day, it was, ‘This isn’t your dog, is it?’ McAvoy said. “He found us, and that’s where he was meant to be.”
Lilley began the project for Foster Care Awareness Month in May to benefit Project Orphans USA, which works to bridge families, advocate for children and empower young women.
“I created Voices That Give out of my dream to release quality music everyone will love while helping orphans and children in foster care,” Lilley said in the announcement video. “I truly believe that everyone was created on purpose and with a purpose with unique talents and gifts.”
At the opening of the film, a dedication reads, “for all those in need of a loving home.”
McAvoy said the inspiration for her short film stems from her two loves: dogs and dance therapy.
In school, she was the beneficiary of a Hillcrest Scholarship for Service and Leadership that allowed her to travel to Deborah House, an initiative for young female survivors of domestic violence in Romania, and instruct a dance therapy-inspired program for healing.
Whether pets needing a new home or children looking for a family, McAvoy wanted her entry to speak broadly to how anyone’s heart can open and be forever changed by embracing a new member into the family.
“I don’t even like dogs,” McAvoy’s character says upon meeting Scout.
Without a place to send the pup intruding her life, she takes the dog into her home under the guise of a temporary situation fix until the shelter opens up. Relentlessly, Scout works to wiggle and nibble her way into McAvoy’s heart, but you won’t find any spoilers here.
Lilley said that every person has a special gift that deserves recognition, so she encourages everyone to apply, regardless of experience, medium or genre.
“Whether you’re an incredible singer needing a chance to be discovered, an actor hoping to grace the heart of television, a chef who dreams of launching your own food truck, an entrepreneur who needs start-up capital and press to catapult your brand. Or, just someone who could really use the cash, would love the recognition and wants an opportunity to help kids in need. I want to make your dreams a reality,” she said in the YouTube video.
Prizes for winning the acting competition include $500 in cash, a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark Channel movies with Lilley, meeting a Hollywood talent manager and a mentorship session with Lilley. Other categories include music, dancing and special skills/hidden talent. The grand prize winner walks away with $10,000 in cash and national media coverage in addition to the prize of their submitted category. Each contest participant that collects 100 votes automatically receives an exclusive autographed copy of Lilley’s debut album, and shots from the submission video will qualify to be featured in Lilley’s upcoming music video for “On the Street Where You Live.”
The first vote is free but following votes can be purchased in packages, the cheapest starting at five votes for $5. All proceeds from the contest are being donated to Project Orphans USA.
Scout does not have any professional training or prior acting experience, but McAvoy said she is a great on-screen collaborator, bringing a lot of personality and energy to the process that drove the plot, despite frequently calling cut for belly rubs.
“Working with Scout meant letting her dictate what she wanted to do and go with the flow so the movie, it’s all her story anyways, but in terms of the moments and scenes and listening to her and reacting to her. She’s pretty adorable, so she brings a lot to the scene,” McAvoy said.
McAvoy said her entire family is full of creatives so rallying them into her production team was a fun experience. Her mom, Amy McAvoy, is a piano instructor and player that was part of the cinematography team capturing simple, heartwarming moments between Scout and her human.
“I was the person who just carried the camera and enjoyed watching the story unfold between Caitlin and Scout,” she said. “This was especially fun during this sheltered-in-place quarantine time. It’s kind of the silver lining to have extra time to do the things we love to do so much.”
There are 47 groups competing in the first round of voting that began on June 1. Top 25 of artists from each group will move onto the second round on June 8, then to be reduced to the top 10 of each group on June 15. Semifinals on June 22 will divide preliminary group winners evenly into 10 groups, and voters will select one winner per group. The final round starts on June 29 and voting ends on July 11 at 3 p.m. Winners are announced July 15 at 9 p.m.
Amy McAvoy said she cries every time she watches the movie, despite knowing the ending.
Caitlin McAvoy is currently placed eighth in group 28 for the video category. Submission can be viewed and voted for online at https://orbiiit.com/contest/9.
