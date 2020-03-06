James Madison enters Saturday’s game at William & Mary with an opportunity to clinch at least a share of the CAA women’s basketball regular season crown. But the Dukes will likely have to play better than they have the past two games to get the job done.
Here’s the situation: JMU, 24-4 overall, is tied with Drexel atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings with a 15-2 conference record. The Dukes could win the CAA outright on Saturday with a victory and a Drexel loss. If JMU and Drexel both win, or both lose, they would tie for first with the Dragons earning the No. 1 seed in next week’s CAA Tournament via tiebreaker.
Of course the Dukes face a tougher test this weekend. While Drexel is playing host to a College of Charleston team with a losing record, JMU is on the road against third-place William & Mary.
“Their offense rivals Drexel’s in a different way,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said of William & Mary. “It’s not as technical, but their ball movement is superb. I’m a little concerned with that being the turnaround game (after Thursday versus Elon). Eva Hodgson is playing as well as anyone in the league.”
The Tribe (21-7, 12-5 CAA) has already set a school record for victories and has done it largely on the back of sophomore guard Hodgson. If JMU’s Kamiah Smalls has a legitimate challenger for the CAA Player of the Year award it would be Hodgson, who is averaging 20.7 points per game on 54 percent shooting.
Hodgson and Co. have won three straight and eight of their past nine games coming into Saturday’s regular season finale. JMU has won eight straight game, but survived slow starts and close calls against Delaware and Elon the past two times out.
“We haven’t executed perfectly,” O’Regan said. “We need to make sure we are able to lock in a little bit more because I really do want to play some of the games we have been playing as far as holding people down defensively. Offensively, I think there is another level of flow that we can get to.”
JMU has more than just a CAA championship on the line. The Dukes sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble with an RPI ranking of No. 36. JMU’s at-large hopes might not be able to survive a loss to the Tribe, even as William & Mary has been inching toward the top 100 and as of Friday afternoon had an RPI of No. 107.
Of course the Dukes have been fairly successful all season at blocking out those kinds of factors and focusing simply on winning the next game.
“We’re kind of riding a momentum wave right now,” JMU senior forward Devon Merritt said. “We’ve been playing well and we want to ride that into the tournament. It doesn’t matter where we play. We’re just here to take care of business.”
