Former Ohio State and WNBA player Samantha Prahalis was named a women's assistant basketball coach at James Madison on Wednesday.
"I am very excited to be joining the JMU women's basketball program," Prahalis said in a statement on the JMU athletic website. "Being a part of a winning culture and tradition that Sean has built is very exciting and I'm eager to learn from him and the entire team. I would like to thank Sean for giving me this great opportunity and I look forward to helping these young ladies grow on and off the court."
"I'm very excited to have Sam join our family," JMU head coach Sean O'Regan said in a statement. "She will bring the passion and knowledge she played with to help us get better as a program. We went through an extensive process and she continued to rise as the best fit for us."
Prahalis was taken sixth overall in the 2012 draft by Phoenix and was second in rookie of the year voting. The New York native - a high school coach this past season - played overseas in Romania, Russia, Turkey, Italy, and Hungary. Former JMU and Turner Ashby standout Kirby Burkholder played in Hungary this past season.
A Hit For Bridgewater
Luke Paczewski hit .330 as a freshman for the baseball team at Bridgewater College. This year he hit .367 as a senior for the Eagles.
"I didn't expect to get much playing time right away," said Paczewski on the school's athletic website of his freshman year, "but things worked out and I got some playing time and I tried to make the most of my opportunity. Then I struggled with some injuries and I think you can see by the numbers that it really affected my production during my sophomore year."
Broadway Mourns A Loss
Broadway High is mourning the death of former standout athlete Kirk French, who passed away at the age of 62 on Sunday after a two-year bout with cancer.
French was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and track at Broadway (class of 1976), according to former Turner Ashby graduate Mike Bocock. The two were teammates in college at Chowan in North Carolina, Bocock told the News-Record on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.